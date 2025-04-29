Texas Longhorns Trio Makes 2026 NFL Draft Big Board
The Texas Longhorns had an outstanding showing at the 2025 NFL Draft last week with a school-record 12 players selected.
Of those 12 players, three of them came off the board in the first round. The New Orleans Saints selected offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 overall, the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20 and the Green Bay Packers selected wide receiver Matthews Golden at No. 23. Even by itself, three players in the first round is incredibly impressive.
With the way the 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up, the Longhorns could see a repeat performance next year.
Three Texas players appear on a way-too-early big board by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema and Max Chadwick, with new starting quarterback Arch Manning leading the way at No. 4.
"His 88.1 overall PFF grade was 13th among FBS quarterbacks who played at least 200 snaps, and Manning was 16th in both big-time throw rate (6.4%) and turnover-worthy play rate (1.9%) as well," PFF wrote. "Manning is a much better athlete than either of his legendary uncles, Peyton and Eli, rushing for four touchdowns on just 21 attempts last year, including a 67-yarder."
The hype surrounding Manning as he takes over the starting job has been unreal, largely due to his last name. His talent on his own is impressive, though, and he's one of the main reasons the Longhorns are among the national title favorites. It's not a guarantee that he enters next year's draft, but if he is, he will surely have a ton of hype there as well.
Next is linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., the leader of a stacked Longhorns defense, at No. 13.
"Hill entered college as a five-star recruit and immediately lived up to the hype, starting immediately as a true freshman," PFF wrote. "He’s constantly around the football, whether that’s as a run defender, pass rusher or in coverage. Since 2023, his 32 coverage stops are tied for the most among FBS linebackers, while his 10 sacks and five forced fumbles are tied for the most among those in Power Four. Hill has had 127 plays where he’s made first contact on the ball carrier in that same span, the most of any returning Power Four linebacker.
Hill was a monster last season, racking up 117 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles. The All-American may very well be the best-returning linebacker in the country, and he'll be key to the Longhorns' championship ambitions as well.
Finally is cornerback Malik Muhammad, who figures to take a major step forward after the departure of Barron and other defensive backs.
"The Longhorns may have lost a first-round cornerback in Jahdae Barron, but they’re still in a great spot with Muhammad returning for his junior season," PFF wrote. "Only three returning Power Four corners have been more valuable than him over the last two seasons, according to our WAA metric. He has 17 forced incompletions in that span despite only being targeted on 12.1% of his coverage snaps."
Muhammad being targeted on such a low percentage of his snaps shows that opponents respect him, and he can really put himself on the map with a strong 2025 campaign.