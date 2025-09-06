Quintrevion Wisner Among Multiple Texas Longhorns Out vs. San Jose State
AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian said after the loss to Ohio State that the Texas Longhorns left Columbus without any injuries, but it appears that wasn't completely the case.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner is one of multiple Longhorns out for Saturday's home opener against San Jose State. It's likely that the coaching staff is only holding Wisner out due to precautionary reasons.
He joins defensive tackle Alex January, running back Colin Page and defensive linemen Isaiah Coleman as other Longhorns that are out, according to Inside Texas. Longhorns wide receiver and Stanford transfer Emmett Mosley V will also miss his second straight game.
Texas Longhorns Backfield Without Quintrevion Wisner
The Longhorns will likely lean on CJ Baxter for the first half against San Jose State. With the game likely entering blowout territory before halftime, this will allow Baxter to avoid another potential injury while Texas running backs Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark could also see significant action.
Like Baxter, Clark missed all of last season, giving fans a chance to see him in action for the first time as a Longhorn.
The Texas running game found solid success in the season-opening loss to the Buckeyes. Wisner finished with 16 carries for 80 yards while Baxter had 10 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 25 yards.
Before the start of the season, Wisner said that he was excited to finally get back on the field with Baxter after he missed all of last season. Baxter's absence paved the way for Wisner to have a breakout season, as he finished with 226 carries for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns along with 44 catches for 311 yards and another score.
"The thing about me and Cedric, we came in together," Wisner said. "So it's nothing like being able to play with the running backs that you came into college with. He went down last year, so that kind of tilted things. But just being able to have him back in the room with us, and me and him attacking defense like we're about to, it's going to be crazy."
As the SEC's leading returning rusher, Wisner carries some high expectations this season but he's not focused on individual awards.
"I''m don't really pay attention to it, because it's just a watch list at the end of the day. There's nothing set in stone," Wisner said. "Nobody's saying you're gonna win it, so I'm gonna let my work do the talking. And I'm just really happy to have CJ back."
Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin at 11 a.m. CT.