Raleek Brown’s Emergence Could Rewrite Texas’ Season

The Texas Longhorns got a massive 34-20 victory over the Missouri Tigers, not only keeping pace to make the College Football Playoffs, but also getting a statement win that the program belongs within the bracket.

That victory was hard-earned, though, and while quarterback Arch Manning played his best game of the season, running back Raleek Brown continues to emerge as a star for the Longhorns offense in place of the injured Hollywood Smothers.

Brown's continued success on the offense has not only been the spark the program needed, but could also change the outlook of the Longhorns season as long as he maintains pace.

Raleek Brown Can Do It All

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) makes a catch during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest struggles for the Longhorns this season has been the lack of a lethal rushing attack, and for head coach Steve Sarkisian, it remains critical that his offense be balanced, opening passing lanes to attack throughout the contest.

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That's been a clear cause of concern this season, and, including today's win against Missouri, the Longhorns are averaging 135 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom 35 of college football. Against Power Four opponents, that number falls to just 113.4 yards per game, and in the first three conference games of the year, the Longhorns averaged 94 rushing yards per game.

Smothers was the feature back during those matchups, but the last three games, where Brown has been the featured back for the offense, the Longhorns are averaging 123 rushing yards a game.

Brown is now up to 92 carries for 452 yards with five touchdowns and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He had a 100-plus-yard rushing game in the win over the Ole Miss Rebels and had 85 yards in the win over Missouri; both are team highs on the season for a single game.

Perhaps more importantly, he is emerging as a legitimate receiving option out of the backfield, finishing the win with six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Because of his ability to be a runner and pass catcher, he is seeing the bulk of the time in the backfield, accounting for 17 of the 28 rushing attempts in the game.

As he continues to settle in, he will rip off more explosive plays, including the one he showed in the win when he tiptoed in the backfield and then followed the hip of left tackle Andre Cojoe, showing how elite his ball-carrier vision is.

With Brown's emergence, and if Manning can replicate the same style of game he played today, the Longhorns offense could take a big step forward at exactly the right time.

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