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Texas Suffers Major Pregame Blow as Cam Coleman Ruled Out Against Missouri

The Texas Longhorns will be without Cam Coleman for the top-25 showdown against the Missouri Tigers
JD Andress|
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas LonghornsMissouri Tigers

The Texas Longhorns currently sit in the College Football Playoffs bracket after the first week of rankings, and can further solidify the case with a ranked win against the No. 18-ranked Missouri Tigers.

However, the Longhorns are limping into this one after a myriad of injuries due to the gauntlet of a schedule the program has faced, and will now be without star receiver Cam Coleman, who was ruled out prior to the game with a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

How does this change the Longhorns' approach, and who will the program turn to in his absence?

Missing a Big Target

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman and quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Manning during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that Coleman hasn't lived up to the expectations placed on him when he entered the program, but he has still been one of the best receivers on the team, ranking third in receptions (23) and yards (409).

However, he is clearly the favorite scoring target for the Longhorns, leading the team with seven touchdowns on the year, two more than the next-closest, Raleek Brown. His elite frame and catch radius make him a favorite target for quarterback Arch Manning.

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Even just being on the field, Coleman makes defenses account for him, as he possesses a unique ability to change a game based on one route, or when getting the ball in his hands. He was a perfect complement to Ryan Wingo, giving the Longhorns two elite pass-catching options.

Who Will Need to Step Up?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (18) leaps over Texas State Bobcats defensive back Greg Gipson Jr. (36) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While not necessarily possessing the elite skill set that Coleman has, Steling Berkhalter, the Wake Forest transfer, is an intriguing option to be his replacement. In terms of size, they are nearly identical, both being 6-foot-3, while Berkhalter comes in 10 pounds lighter at 195 pounds.

Berkhalter is yet to make a big impact in a contest, with just three catches on the season for 34 yards, but he made an appearance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and could see an uptick in action for this game.

Another name to watch is Jermaine Bishop Jr., the electric receiver who is capable of stretching the defense and a name that must be accounted for on the field. His presence alone would have an effect on the way Coleman's does, keeping the defense honest in their protections.

He has caught at least three receptions in each of the last three games and could be an in for a big performance against Missouri.

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JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

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