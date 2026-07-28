Ranking Texas' Five Biggest Recruiting Wins Under Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns are back to being one of the premier programs in college football as the Longhorns are held to major championship expectations year in and year out over the past few seasons under Steve Sarkisian.

The job that Sarkisian has done in high school recruiting, bringing in some of the top high school prospects across the country and developing them in Austin, has been the driving force of Texas's return to the top of college football.

And while the transfer portal has brought in program-changing players like quarterback Quinn Ewers, high school recruiting has been the heartbeat of Sarkisian's program. Here's a look at five of Sarkisian's biggest wins on the recruiting trail during his time at Texas.

5. Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since arriving with the Longhrons 2024 recruiting class, edge rusher Colin Simmons has lived up to his recruiting ranking and then some, becoming a star on the field and a face of the program off of it.

The five-star prospect out of Duncanville High School has done nothing but contribute in his first two seasons with the Longhorns. In two years, Simmons has accumulated 91 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 21 sacks, becoming one of the most feared edge rushers not just in the SEC but in the nation.

Not only has Simmons had an impact on the field while at Texas, but also off the field, becoming a pillar of the program, as shown by being one of the three players to represent the Orange and White at SEC Media Days last week.

4. Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2023 recruiting class marked a big shift for the Longhorns with high-end talent that would transform the program into what it is today, and one prospect who earmarked that change was linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill Jr.'s recruitment was a massive, in-state battle with the five-star prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the class committing to Texas A&M throughout the process. However, a flip from Texas A&M to Texas just days before signing day reflected the momentum of the Texas program, and the impending move to the SEC was important to recruits.

And when he set foot on campus, Hill Jr. instantly became a stalwart of the Texas defense, helping to usher in the new era of Texas football. The linebacker would end his career with 249 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, and three interceptions, and after three seasons, Hill Jr. would leave the NFL, leaving the Texas program in a better place than he arrived.

Sarkisian's landing of Hill Jr. out of Denton Ryan High School strengthened the pipeline from the DFW area to Austin, with the Longhorns landing players like Simmons out of Duncanville, John Turntine III out of North Crowley, and Kohen Brown out of Waxahachie in the following recruiting classes.

3. Xavier Worthy

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kale Smith (10) and Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was one of the first big-time commits that Sarkisian landed when he got the job at Texas, which helped him establish his program and get the Longhorns moving back in the right direction.

A very late addition to the Longhorns' 2021 recruiting class, Worthy had committed and signed to the Michigan Wolverines; however, he asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent. The release was granted, and Worthy would become a Longhorn, committing to Sarkisian and the Longhorns after he had been recruited while the Texas head coach was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Over his three seasons at Texas, Worthy helped establish Sarkisian's offensive philosophy of a high-octane and explosive offense. The speedy wide receiver ended his Texas career with 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, and after three years, he was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, helping Sarkisian's program create an NFL pipeline.

2. Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 2022 recruiting class was the first class that Sarkisian was able to build from start to finish, and one of the biggest additions was offensive tackle Kelvin Banks. The commitment was a huge win, with Sarkisian flipping Banks Jr. from Oregon after the Ducks lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami.

And the commitment of Banks Jr. wasn't just a win for the recruiting class but for the program as a whole, as he would become the anchor for the Texas offensive line at left tackle. Starting as a true freshman, the left tackle would help Sarkisian establish an identity in the trenches during his time in Austin.

In three seasons, Banks Jr. would earn the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy in the same year and become a two-time All-American. And to date, the left tackle is the highest-drafted Texas player under Sarkisian, taken No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest win for Sarkisian is undoubtedly landing quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 recruiting class. The No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023 was obviously sought after by every major program in the country, and Manning choosing Texas was huge not just for the class but for the program as a whole.

With Manning committed to Texas, the Longhorns' program restabilized itself as a top-tier destination for some of the elite high school players in the country year in and year out. And now that Manning heads into his second season as a starter after developing for multiple seasons, Sarkisian has proof of how his program can develop elite quarterback prospects.

Manning is hands down the face of the Texas program as the Longhorns head into the 2026 season that is filled with championship expectations largely because of the quarterback Sarkisian landed a few years ago.

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