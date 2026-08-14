Rasheem Biles Is Already Giving Texas Exactly What It Wanted From Transfer Portal

After the departure of Anthony Hill, the Texas Longhorns needed to find another playmaker at the linebacker position in the transfer portal.

Suffice it to say, they did just that, bringing in the No. 1 player at the position in the portal, Rasheem Biles.

And so far, through the first half of fall camp, he is already blowing away any expectations that were placed on him when he arrived on the 40 Acres.

Rasheem Biles is Everything Texas Hoped For and More

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last couple of weeks, Biles has been arguably the most impressive player on the defensive side of the ball, constantly making impact plays and disrupting the flow of the offense.

And he is doing it in more than one way. He is getting after the passer, he is making plays in pass defense, he is excelling in run defense, and his athletic abilities have been on full display.

In fact, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian echoed those exact sentiments during Monday's media availability.

"(Biles) is a problem," Sarkisian said on Monday afternoon. "Guy's a problem when he rushes. He can do it on special teams. He does it a lot of different ways. But, again, I want them to keep going. I want Colin [Simmons] to make it hard on [left tackle] Trevor [Goosby] and [right tackle] Melvin [Siani] every day. I want Rasheem [Biles] to make it hard on our guards and to make it hard on our backs every day, because iron sharpens iron, and that's how we're going to get better offensively. Biles brings it every day."

Biles has shown all of those traits before, racking up 185 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in 22 games over the last two years alone.

For comparison, Hill, whom Biles is coming in to help replace, finished the last two years with 182 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and three interceptions in 26 games over the last two years.

In other words, Biles was the more productive of the two by a significant margin with fewer opportunities.

But Biles is not just making the Longhorns better. They are returning the favor as well.

"It made me a lot better, just like the way they conduct themselves, like the way they hold themselves to a standard, the way they practice," Biles said. "Like you obviously you got to meet that standard and you got to be a part of like I feel like I'm one of them top tier guys so I got to do the extra stuff like and they they they do it so it's not isn't like it's not a hard to see like they gonna do it so I know I gotta do it and yeah just believe in that

Of course, whether or not that type of production transfers from the ACC to the SEC remains to be seen.

He will get a chance to prove that it will early on when Texas hosts Ohio State in Week 2.

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