Lance Jackson Embracing Texas Longhorns Defensive Fall Camp Priority

Not many players have been as impacted by the change in defensive coordinator from Pete Kwiatkowski to Will Muschamp as sophomore defensive lineman Lance Jackson.

One of five five-star signees in that vaunted No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class emerged as a true freshman contributor last season. Even after entering a talented and experienced defensive line, Jackson played 261 snaps in 13 games.

Yet, despite emerging on the scene much earlier than many of his fellow freshmen, Jackson effectively started over this offseason with Muschamp’s return.

However, even as the Texas Longhorns are just through their first week of fall camp, Jackson already knows what is pertinent for his role. Unlike many other “defensive ends” in football, his role in 2026 is bigger than just sacks.

“I definitely want to be able to stop the run. I thought I got bigger for a reason,” Jackson said. “That's the main reason I got bigger. So mainly just focus on stopping the run, being a force, getting TFLs, but then also getting my sacks obviously.”

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive end Brad Spence (14) and Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texarkana, Texas, native ended last season at around 255 pounds, he told the media. Now, as the Longhorns go through camp, he is weighing in at around 275 pounds.

In this new Texas defense, Jackson wouldn’t be playing off the edge as much as a traditional edge rusher. Rather, he’ll be filling in the role of a 3-4 defensive end in the scheme, often referred to as the 5-technique (lined up outside the shoulder of the tackle).

He won’t just stay on the edge, though; Jackson’s role will also call on him to move more to the interior defensive line.

“I'll definitely be pass rushing from the inside, but I'll also be on the edge too,” Jackson said. “I rush from 3-4-5 [technique], and nine. So I'll definitely be rushing from the inside, but also the outside too.”

After an offseason diet that consisted of some Chick-fil-A, Jackson, along with the rest of the Texas defense, is starting camp focused on one thing: stopping the run.

“Muschamp wants us to focus on the run a lot right now. So really, our whole edge room, we really haven’t even gotten to like our full bag in pass rush,” Jackson said. “Just focus on stopping the run right now, and then when we get that down, we're going to start focusing on our pass rush more and try to get into that.”

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