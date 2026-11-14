Three Bold Predictions for Texas' Saturday Night Showdown Against LSU

The trouble with bold predictions is they tend to sound a little ridiculous — right up until they happen.

There are plenty of reasonable expectations for Saturday night’s matchup between Texas and LSU. But reasonable expectations aren’t all that interesting, are they?

So let’s throw a little caution to the wind.

Maybe these predictions will look brilliant by the final whistle. Maybe they’ll be aging poorly before halftime. But that’s half the fun in the first place.

Here are three bold predictions for the Longhorns’ trip to Baton Rouge.

Raleek Brown Rushes for Over 100 Yards

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this might be the boldest prediction of the three.

LSU enters Saturday allowing just 84.7 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in the SEC. Meanwhile Texas has struggled to establish consistency on the ground for much of the season.

But if there’s a Longhorn capable of bucking that trend, it’s Raleek Brown.

Against Ole Miss, Brown demonstrated what an elite Texas run game could look like given the opportunity, carrying the ball 23 times for 157 yards. Last weekend, he once again flashed that potential, rushing for 85 yards on 17 attempts.

With Sarkisian emphasizing the importance of avoiding situations where Texas falls behind the chains, establishing the run game early will likely be a priority.

That could mean a concerted effort to feed Brown from the opening drive, allowing him to find his rhythm.

It certainly won't be easy against an LSU defensive front that has made life miserable for opposing running backs all season. But if Sarkisian can get Brown going, don't be surprised if he eclipses the century mark.

Colin Simmons Records Three Sacks

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Before his ankle injury, it would’ve been fair to argue that Colin Simmons was the best defensive player in the nation.

Through his first six games, the junior accumulated 10.5 sacks — a metric he still leads the SEC in despite missing more than 2 games — and 16 tackles for loss.

After playing just 18 snaps against Missouri, Simmons has yet to fully establish himself as the disruptive force that terrorized opposing offenses earlier in the season.

Saturday might change that.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was sacked four times against Alabama last weekend, and Texas’ defensive front will prove to be another difficult assignment. But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this prediction is Leavitt’s style of play.

Leavitt has demonstrated a willingness to escape the pocket and improvise when plays begin to break down, often extending plays with his legs in hopes of creating something out of nothing.

And while that ability makes him a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, it could also present an opportunity for a player with Simmons’ speed and relentless pursuit.

Simmons doesn't necessarily need to beat his blocker immediately to disrupt a play. His closing speed allows him to pursue quarterbacks well after they've escaped the initial pressure, potentially turning Leavitt's improvisation into opportunities for sacks.

Yes, three sacks is asking a lot, especially from a player still working his way back from an ankle injury. But if Simmons is even close to full strength, there's little reason to believe he can't once again take over a game.

Texas Forces Three Turnovers

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nine interceptions in nine games.

That’s the rather alarming statistic surrounding Leavitt, even if those numbers don’t necessarily tell the full story.

Not all nine interceptions have been his fault. But Leavitt has shown a tendency to misread defenders dropping into coverage and force throws into crowded windows, mistakes that Texas could be well-positioned to exploit.

The Tigers have committed 13 turnovers this season, including four lost fumbles. And while Texas has forced just 10 turnovers through nine games, with Simmons healthy, Rasheem Biles playing some of his best football and a secondary capable of capitalizing on hurried throws, the Longhorns have all the pieces to give Texcalibur quite the night.

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