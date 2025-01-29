Longhorns Country

Report: Texas Longhorns Hiring Oklahoma State Assistant Coach

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly adding to their coaching staff.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 16, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; General view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet resting on the field before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images / Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly in line to make an addition to Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Per reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are expected to hire Oklahoma State Cowboys assistant coach Jason McEndoo. He's been coaching in Stillwater since 2015, where he started out as an assistant tight ends coach for the Pokes.

McEndoo also played four years at center for Washington State before being a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1998 NFL Draft.

The Longhorns will open up the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.

This is a developing story.

