Report: Texas Longhorns Hiring Oklahoma State Assistant Coach
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly in line to make an addition to Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff for the 2025 season.
Per reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are expected to hire Oklahoma State Cowboys assistant coach Jason McEndoo. He's been coaching in Stillwater since 2015, where he started out as an assistant tight ends coach for the Pokes.
McEndoo also played four years at center for Washington State before being a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1998 NFL Draft.
The Longhorns will open up the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
This is a developing story.
