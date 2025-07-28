Ryan Wingo Admits He Didn't Like Texas Longhorns at First
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is in line to potentially be the team's No. 1 option in the passing game for the 2025 season after finishing his freshman year.
However, he admitted that Texas was hardly at the top of his list after his first impressions of the program during his recruitment.
During a recent appearance on the 3rd and Longhorn podcast, Wingo revealed that he "didn't like Texas" after his first visit.
Ryan Wingo on Texas: "I Won't Ever Go Here"
"I ain't gonna lie, I didn't like Texas my first time visiting," Wingo said. "I visited I think it was junior year -- I did like a little Texas visit to Baylor, A&M, I went everywhere -- I came here, and I was like 'Nah, I won't ever go here.'"
He added that the attention Arch Manning received in Austin that same weekend made Wingo feel "disconnected" from it all.
"When I first came up here, I wasn't really around the players," Wingo said. "I think it was Arch's OV. Everything was basically about him. Not really like I was being selfish type of thing but it was more like, like you said, disconnected from everything that was going on."
Chris Jackson
It turns out that Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson made all the difference in Wingo's decision. His feelings about the Longhorns clearly changed, as Wingo committed to Texas over his home state Missouri Tigers in Oct. 2023 before signing later that December.
"That was in the back of my mind for awhile and then (Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson) came that January," Wingo said. "He started recruiting me February, he came to my school and got me that OV (official visit) in June."
It's safe to say that things worked out for the best. Wingo now enters the 2025 campaign after flashing his big-play ability as a freshman.
Last season, Wingo played in all 16 games while posting 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 100 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard run in the win over Michigan.
Wingo is now joined by some new faces in the passing game headed into the season. Texas added Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries along with three freshmen wideouts in Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.
Wingo and the Longhorns will begin the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.