'Trust Me!' Saquon Barkley Praises Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson
It didn't take long for former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson to establish himself as an NFL superstar.
After a solid rookie season in 2023, Robinson ascended to the NFL's elite in 2024. The Atlanta Falcons star rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking in the top five league-wide in both categories. While he only had one receiving touchdown, down from four as a rookie, he was still a strong option out of the backfield.
The 23-year-old often carried the Falcons' offense as a whole, and earned his first of what's sure to be many Pro Bowl selections.
Barkley Believes Bijan Robinson is in League of His Own
On Friday, the league revealed Robinson's placement at No. 62 on the annual NFL Top 100 ranking, but what really stood out were comments by another superstar running back. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards and won Offensive Player of the Year, claimed that Robinson is by far the best in the league in one specific area.
"There's nobody who's able to cut like Bijan in the NFL. There's not," Barkley said. "You can go argue your mom about that. ... Trust me. I love myself and I think I have great cuts. There's nobody, his vision, his agility, and he can catch the ball too. It's finna get scary for a lot of people as he continues to figure it out."
Robinson is definitely fast, having run a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but his agility and elusiveness are arguably even more impressive. In just two seasons, he's already made many defenders look silly trying to tackle him.
Barkley is the consensus best running back in the league today, and thus someone who every other player at the position looks up to. However, Robinson especially is looking to take pages out of Barkley's notebook.
Earlier this summer, Robinson told reporters that he wants to reel off more explosive runs this season, as he has yet to have a rush of 40+yards in the NFL. In contrast, Barkley reels off those runs with regularity.
"We all want it. We're all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives," Robinson told reporters. "But I've been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it's time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”