Saquon Barkley Inspired Bijan Robinson to Set Huge Goal for Third NFL Season
In his second NFL season, former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson showed just how special of a player he really is.
The No. 8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per attempt in 2024. He finished third in the league in rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns, proving himself to be one of the best backs in the league.
However, there was one area where Robinson was lacking in, and that's explosive plays. He only had one play, rushing or receiving, of 30+ last season, a 37-yard rush against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. He also has just one play of 50+ yards in his career, when he took a screen pass 71 yards to the house against the Saints at the end of his rookie season.
Heading into 2025, Robinson unsurprisingly wants to make more truly game-changing plays.
"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson told reporters at OTAs. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running -- 100 yards, like sprinting -- so we can be prepared for, god willing when those moments come in all the games.
"I work on it every single day," Robinson admitted. "Obviously, the explosives, we always want them. We've added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives. And, for me, sometimes it's that one defender, but now that's all. That's what I've been working on all offseason, just seeing that free hitter and making moves off him."
In comparison, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley - who rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns to win Offensive Player of the Year - had a rush of 50 yards or more in seven of 21 games last season (regular season and playoffs). That's the goal Robinson has set for himself going forward.
"We all want it. We're all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives," Robinson said. "But I've been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it's time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”
Robinson should have more opportunities to make big plays next season, as the strong-armed Michael Penix Jr. taking over at quarterback should mean less stacked boxes from opponents. If that ends up being the case, perhaps Robinson could win Offensive Player of the Year as well.