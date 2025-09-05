Longhorns Country

Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans

The Texas Longhorns On SI staff makes their predictions for the team's week two matchup against San Jose State.

JD Andress

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns' season didn't start as they wanted it to, with a 14-7 loss against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now they can wipe that game clean, as they have their home opener against the San Jose State Spartans.

All eyes will be on the offense and Arch Manning, seeing if the week one struggles are just because of a tough opposing defense, or if there may be some struggles the rest of the season as well. The defense should be able to lock down the Spartans, the same way they did the Buckeyes last week.

How did the Texas Longhorns On SI pick the week two affair?

JD Andress - Staff Writer

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Despite a week one loss, the Longhorns should come out firing on all cylinders, ready to prove that their performance on offense last week was just a one-time thing. Even with vanilla play-calling, they out-talent the Spartans across the board and should have no problem this weekend.

Prediction: Texas 56, San Jose State 10

Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer

Graceson Littleton, Texas Longhorns
Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) attempts to make a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the season didn’t quite get off to the start they were expecting. Due to a disappointing offensive performance last Saturday, Texas fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even more unfortunate for the San Jose State Spartans, the Longhorns are looking to right the ship in Saturday's matchup against a more favorable opponent. This week's contest should not be close, and Arch Manning and Texas should cruise to their first victory of the season.

Prediction: Texas 49, San Jose State 7

Jon Alfano - Staff Writer

Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws the ball against Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (1) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns fell flat on their face last week, but the good news is they have a perfect opportunity to pick themselves up on Saturday. No disrespect to San Jose State, but considering it just lost at home to Central Michigan, beating Texas on the road is pretty much out of the question.

Prediction: Texas 38, San Jose State 7

Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs past Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns need a bounce-back game after a frustrating loss to Ohio State in Week 1. Lacking for Texas, San Jose State heads into Austin for what should be a much more comfortable game. Arch Manning will need to respond in a big way after his struggles against the Buckeyes. I see no issue for the Longhorns in Week 2, who should win convincingly.

Prediction: Texas 45, San Jose State 7

The Longhorns will host the Spartans in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. CT.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

Home/Football