Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans
The Texas Longhorns' season didn't start as they wanted it to, with a 14-7 loss against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now they can wipe that game clean, as they have their home opener against the San Jose State Spartans.
All eyes will be on the offense and Arch Manning, seeing if the week one struggles are just because of a tough opposing defense, or if there may be some struggles the rest of the season as well. The defense should be able to lock down the Spartans, the same way they did the Buckeyes last week.
How did the Texas Longhorns On SI pick the week two affair?
JD Andress - Staff Writer
Despite a week one loss, the Longhorns should come out firing on all cylinders, ready to prove that their performance on offense last week was just a one-time thing. Even with vanilla play-calling, they out-talent the Spartans across the board and should have no problem this weekend.
Prediction: Texas 56, San Jose State 10
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the season didn’t quite get off to the start they were expecting. Due to a disappointing offensive performance last Saturday, Texas fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even more unfortunate for the San Jose State Spartans, the Longhorns are looking to right the ship in Saturday's matchup against a more favorable opponent. This week's contest should not be close, and Arch Manning and Texas should cruise to their first victory of the season.
Prediction: Texas 49, San Jose State 7
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
The Longhorns fell flat on their face last week, but the good news is they have a perfect opportunity to pick themselves up on Saturday. No disrespect to San Jose State, but considering it just lost at home to Central Michigan, beating Texas on the road is pretty much out of the question.
Prediction: Texas 38, San Jose State 7
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
The Longhorns need a bounce-back game after a frustrating loss to Ohio State in Week 1. Lacking for Texas, San Jose State heads into Austin for what should be a much more comfortable game. Arch Manning will need to respond in a big way after his struggles against the Buckeyes. I see no issue for the Longhorns in Week 2, who should win convincingly.
Prediction: Texas 45, San Jose State 7
The Longhorns will host the Spartans in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. CT.