Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Texas Longhorns look to increase their winning streak to three games against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

JD Andress

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have had a rollercoaster of a season so far. Now, as they enter the second half of their season, the Longhorns aim to rectify their mistakes and control their own destiny, thereby forcing their way into the college football playoff discussions.

Standing in their way, though, is the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a conference foe who has not won an SEC game in over two years. It won't be an easy task, though, especially if they continue their offense struggles, but they have a clear talent edge.

So what does the staff believe will happen, and what are their predictions for the winner and the final score?

JD Andress - Staff Writer

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have broadcast their offensive problems, especially seen after their overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats, but their defense remains dominant.

Even with Michael Taaffe's injury, I don't see them struggling against the Bulldogs, and I believe they will find a way to get their offense back on track in this one.

Score Prediction: Texas 27, Mississippi State 10

Isabella Capuchino- Staff Writer

Parker Livingstone, Texas Longhorns
Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) catches a pass during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

I think Texas takes this game- however Mississippi State is definitely not a team to downplay. Seeing that the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe against both Tennessee and Arizona State this season, the Longhorns defense will have to apply heavy pressure to shut them down.

Score Prediction: Texas 27, Mississippi State 13

DJ Burton - Staff Writer

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian claps during warmups before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns have a tall task ahead of them this weekend. The Mississippi Bulldogs’ record has not reflected the peak of their talent. When the Bulldogs have been at home, they seem like a completely different team that can hang with anyone.

On the road, they seemingly forget how to play football. Something about those cowbells, I guess. Even with the magical powers of Davis Wade Stadium, the Longhorns’ defense will stand tall.

Score Prediction: Texas 17, Mississippi State 10

Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer

Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas needs a performance to be proud of after what was an underwhelming showing a week ago in Lexington. And it won’t be easy taking on a scrappy Mississippi State squad that was a couple of plays away from beating Florida.

Above everything else Arch Manning and the offense need to look a whole lot better, and I think the Longhorns have to sweat out another road game.

Score Prediction: Texas 20, Mississippi State 17

Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer

CJ Baxter, Texas Longhorns
Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) runs for yards during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ahead of a matchup against a top-ten Vanderbilt team, the Texas Longhorns have to establish some momentum this week against Mississippi State, especially offensively. The Longhorns again showed they can win a game through their defense against Kentucky, only gaining 179 yards and recording 20 minutes of possession.

Improvement upon that by quarterback Arch Manning and company will be necessary to pull off a road victory against 4-3 Mississippi State. But I think the Longhorns do enough to get a more comfortable win in Starkville than they had in Lexington.

Score Prediction: Texas 23, Mississippi State 10

The Longhorns travel to take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT

