Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas Longhorns have had a rollercoaster of a season so far. Now, as they enter the second half of their season, the Longhorns aim to rectify their mistakes and control their own destiny, thereby forcing their way into the college football playoff discussions.
Standing in their way, though, is the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a conference foe who has not won an SEC game in over two years. It won't be an easy task, though, especially if they continue their offense struggles, but they have a clear talent edge.
So what does the staff believe will happen, and what are their predictions for the winner and the final score?
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Longhorns have broadcast their offensive problems, especially seen after their overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats, but their defense remains dominant.
Even with Michael Taaffe's injury, I don't see them struggling against the Bulldogs, and I believe they will find a way to get their offense back on track in this one.
Score Prediction: Texas 27, Mississippi State 10
Isabella Capuchino- Staff Writer
I think Texas takes this game- however Mississippi State is definitely not a team to downplay. Seeing that the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe against both Tennessee and Arizona State this season, the Longhorns defense will have to apply heavy pressure to shut them down.
Score Prediction: Texas 27, Mississippi State 13
DJ Burton - Staff Writer
The Texas Longhorns have a tall task ahead of them this weekend. The Mississippi Bulldogs’ record has not reflected the peak of their talent. When the Bulldogs have been at home, they seem like a completely different team that can hang with anyone.
On the road, they seemingly forget how to play football. Something about those cowbells, I guess. Even with the magical powers of Davis Wade Stadium, the Longhorns’ defense will stand tall.
Score Prediction: Texas 17, Mississippi State 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Texas needs a performance to be proud of after what was an underwhelming showing a week ago in Lexington. And it won’t be easy taking on a scrappy Mississippi State squad that was a couple of plays away from beating Florida.
Above everything else Arch Manning and the offense need to look a whole lot better, and I think the Longhorns have to sweat out another road game.
Score Prediction: Texas 20, Mississippi State 17
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
Ahead of a matchup against a top-ten Vanderbilt team, the Texas Longhorns have to establish some momentum this week against Mississippi State, especially offensively. The Longhorns again showed they can win a game through their defense against Kentucky, only gaining 179 yards and recording 20 minutes of possession.
Improvement upon that by quarterback Arch Manning and company will be necessary to pull off a road victory against 4-3 Mississippi State. But I think the Longhorns do enough to get a more comfortable win in Starkville than they had in Lexington.
Score Prediction: Texas 23, Mississippi State 10
The Longhorns travel to take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT