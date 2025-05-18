Scottie Scheffler Gets Third Major Win at 2025 PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler did not let moving day at Quail Hollow Club pass him by. Entering Saturday, the Texas Longhorns alum was five under, three shots behind the lead. By the end of the day, Scheffler was 11 under and held a three-shot lead.
With three birdies and an eagle on the last five holes, the No. 1 player in the world caught the rest of the PGA Championship field off guard and essentially allowed Sunday to be Scheffler versus the rest.
"Tomorrow, I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win the golf tournament, but it's going to take another really good round," Scheffler said in his post-third-round press conference. "There's a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard and someone is going to put up a great round and it's up to me to go out there and have another really good round and finish off the tournament. I'm looking forward to the challenge."
John Rahm wound up being Scheffler's biggest chaser. And the demanding golf course Quail Hollow is, Scheffler's Sunday did not come without difficulty.
After a bogey on hole one, Scheffler responded with a birdie on the next hole despite a wayward drive into pinstraw. He missed into the left-side bunker on the third but chipped within inches of the hole to get up and down to stay four shots above playing partner Alex Noren. A par-saving 18-footer on the fifth kept Scheffler ahead comfortably. But a bogey on six resulted in his lead reducing to three when Rahm got to seven under. Another bogey on nine and Rahm birdies on ten and eleven disintegrated Scheffler's lead as the No. 1 golfer in the world made his way to the back nine.
Still, it was the former Longhorn's Wanamaker Trophy to lose. And he did what he needed to do down the stretch.
For the first time this week, Scheffler birdied the tenth to restore his lead. Three straight Rahm missed birdie chances let Scheffler maintain his one-shot lead after his three straight pars. Then, Scheffler drilled a birdie putt on 14 to double his lead with four holes remaining. A Rahm bogey extended it further. Even with the Green Mile awaiting, Scheffler's birdie at 15 and more Rahm miscues signaled that the Spaniard's opportunity to surpass Scheffler had come and gone -- the Dallas resident was permanently in the driver's seat.
Once tapping in on the 18th green, a usually emotionless Scheffler threw his hat and hugged his caddie Ted Scott in exhilaration.
At 11 under, Scheffler finished five strokes above the second-place players. A two-time Masters champion, his Sunday victory adds a third major win to his already distinguished career. In Charlotte, Scheffler demonstrated his dominance in the professional golf scene. He started the week as the tournament favorite and ended atop the leaderboard.
Scheffler attended Texas from 2014 to 2018 and of course was a member of the Longhorns men's golf team. In his first year in Austin, he earned the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. During his time as a Longhorn, Scheffler competed in the U.S. Open as an amateur twice and contributed to the United States' winning effort in the 2017 Walker Cup. He graduated from the McCombs School of Business before turning professional.
Fellow former Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who is a PGA Championship win away from the career Grand Slam, was cut after finishing Friday at two over, ending the quest for his fourth major before the weekend. Spieth and Mickelson are the two active golfers one major away from the Grand Slam, with Scheffler now halfway there.