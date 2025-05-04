SEC Athletic Director Reacts to Texas Longhorns' Astronomical NIL Rumor
Can a national championship be bought in college football? That is a question on many people's minds as conflicting reports swirl about how much the Texas Longhorns' roster will cost them heading into the 2025 season.
The original report from the Houston Chronicle's Kirk Bohls stated that the Longhorns are spending anywhere from $35-$40 million on their roster this coming season. However, a following report from Horns247's Chip Brown claimed Texas is indeed not spending that much money on its roster.
Yet, even with the uncertainty as to just how much Texas is paying. The news was enough to get a reaction from the Tennessee Volunteers' athletic director, Danny White.
“I think it’s hard to know what’s true,” White said Thursday night. “There’s so many numbers being thrown out. We are as competitive as anyone. I think in the NIL space, we came out the gate as a leader and we’re going to continue to have our foot on the gas, ..." White said.
He went on to point out that the Volunteers have seen their annual revenue double over the past year from $140 million to $280 million, which he says will allow them to continue spending at the level required to compete in the SEC.
Yet, the question becomes, how does that number match up to the Longhorns? Texas did just pull in $331.9 million in athletics revenue in 2024 - best in the country - which followed up 2023, where they finished second with $239.2 million.
Combine that with a wealthy donor base and a successful NIL collective, it is easy to see why so many were quick to believe the $35-$40 million report. However, that number is seemingly put into more question by the fact that Ohio State's roster reportedly cost them $20 million last season.