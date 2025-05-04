Longhorns Country

SEC Athletic Director Reacts to Texas Longhorns' Astronomical NIL Rumor

The Texas Longhorns are seemingly the talk of college football after a report about their roster budget for 2025.

Harrison Reno

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team to the field for the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team to the field for the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Can a national championship be bought in college football? That is a question on many people's minds as conflicting reports swirl about how much the Texas Longhorns' roster will cost them heading into the 2025 season.

The original report from the Houston Chronicle's Kirk Bohls stated that the Longhorns are spending anywhere from $35-$40 million on their roster this coming season. However, a following report from Horns247's Chip Brown claimed Texas is indeed not spending that much money on its roster.

Yet, even with the uncertainty as to just how much Texas is paying. The news was enough to get a reaction from the Tennessee Volunteers' athletic director, Danny White.

“I think it’s hard to know what’s true,” White said Thursday night. “There’s so many numbers being thrown out. We are as competitive as anyone. I think in the NIL space, we came out the gate as a leader and we’re going to continue to have our foot on the gas, ..." White said.

Danny White
Tennessee athletic director Danny White before a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He went on to point out that the Volunteers have seen their annual revenue double over the past year from $140 million to $280 million, which he says will allow them to continue spending at the level required to compete in the SEC.

Yet, the question becomes, how does that number match up to the Longhorns? Texas did just pull in $331.9 million in athletics revenue in 2024 - best in the country - which followed up 2023, where they finished second with $239.2 million.

Combine that with a wealthy donor base and a successful NIL collective, it is easy to see why so many were quick to believe the $35-$40 million report. However, that number is seemingly put into more question by the fact that Ohio State's roster reportedly cost them $20 million last season.

feed

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

Home/Football