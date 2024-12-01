SEC Championship Odds: Texas Longhorns Slight Favorites vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- Fresh off a 17-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in a historical rivalry rematch, the Texas Longhorns are early favorites to take home a conference title against a new potential rival.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas has opened up as an early 1.5-point favorite over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta. The total is currently 49.5 points. Texas' moneyline is currently -122 while Georgia's is +102
The matchup will mark the second meeting between the two teams this season, as Georgia beat Texas 30-15 in Austin on Oct. 19. The Longhorns haven't lost since that game while the Bulldogs suffered their second SEC loss in a 28-10 defeat at Ole Miss on Nov. 9.
Texas fell behind 23-0 in the first half against Georgia in the first meeting. The Longhorns scored 15 unanswered to make it a one-score game but the Bulldogs bullied Texas on both sides of the ball and sealed the win.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows the task that lies ahead.
"We knew when we had the slip up earlier in the season that we'd have to win out to get back to a championship game and earn that right," Sarkisian said after the win. "And we're playing a heck of an opponent. We all know Georgia's a great team, and we're gonna prepare really well to try to come out on top."
Texas and Georgia will kick off from the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Colin Simmons Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies' OL After Texas Longhorns Win
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Makes Emotional Statement About Jake Ehlinger
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hold Off Aggies, Punch Ticket to SEC Championship
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Gets Body-Slammed by Texas A&M Defender
MORE: Arch Manning Scores Opening Touchdown vs. Texas A&M Aggies