Texas Longhorns in Contention for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer CB Julian Humphrey
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly in the running for one of the more notable names currently in the transfer portal.
Per reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Texas is one of the teams in contention for Georgia Bulldogs cornerback transfer Julian Humphrey. Miami, Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M are four other teams to watch, according to the report.
Humphrey is a Houston native and Clear Lake High School product. He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.
Over the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Humphrey has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups. He played in Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, finishing with one tackle and two pass breakups. However, he will obviously not be playing in the Bulldogs' SEC Championship rematch against Texas on Saturday in Atlanta.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked Sunday about Humphrey's status ahead of the SEC Championship.
"No status that I'm aware of," Smart said of Humphrey. "I saw the same thing you saw, so. . . . We're worried about the guys that we're going to play Texas with."
He made it clear that he's worried about who's currently on the team as the Bulldogs prep for a College Football Playoff run.
"I'm not dealing with it," Smart said. "I'm worried about my team. I mean, I've learned in this thing that you worry about the players that are with you, not the ones that aren't. You focus on the guys that are out there on that field playing it and trying to win games in eight overtimes, who love the University of Georgia, want to compete and be part of it. ... You don't really try to focus on the guys that aren't because they'll be looking for the next stop. We got guys all over the place that aren't here now that wish they could come back. It's a decision each kid has to make."
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Atlanta on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
