Texas Longhorns Announce Full 2025 Early Signing Day Class
The Texas Longhorns wrapped up an extremely successful Early Signing Day class on Wednesday afternoon, signing 24 prospects, including 20 that will enroll early for spring football.
It was such a successful day, in fact, that the Longhorns ended the Early Signing Period with the nation's No. 1 ranked class according to both 247Sports and On3.
Among the litany of talent for the Horns were six five-star recruits, including the nation's No. 1 safety Jonah Williams, the No.1 Athlete Michael Terry III, the No.2 edge rusher Lance Jackson, and two top-10 receivers in Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett.
In total, the Longhorns signed four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two tight ends, three wide receivers, two running backs, five defensive backs, and one athlete in Michael Terry, alongside QB KJ Lacey. There are also 15 players from the state of Texas as part of the class.
The Longhorns signed all 24 of their current commitments on Wednesday as well, and are hoping for a handful of suprises down the line - some that could even be decided by the end of the week.
Either way, the 2025 class will go down as an extremely successful one for head coach Steve Sarkisian, as his team prepares to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
You can see the entire class here:
