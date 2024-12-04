Longhorns Move Up in National Recruiting Rankings After Michael Terry III Signing
The signing of five-star recruit Michael Terry III moved the Texas Longhorns up to the top of the class of 2025 rankings.
The San Antonio product is considered the No. 1 athlete in the country in his position by On3 and 247Sports, and he is a flexible player, thriving in receiver, running back and defensive back positions.
With his late commitment over Oregon and Nebraska, Texas ranks No. 1 in both the updated On3 and 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
The average rating for Texas commits is 92.20, which isn't the highest compared to Oregon's 92.73 and Alabama's 92.39, but its overall score of 93.735 is enough to barely beat the Ducks.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have three five-star, 14 four-star, and seven three-star recruits coming into the program.
Before National Signing Day and the recent announcements, Texas ranked 6th nationally and 3rd in the SEC with an overall score of 92.71. In May, the Horns weren't even in the top-10.
During his junior season, recorded 1,588 offensive yards, including 995 yards rushing and 564 yards receiving for 32 touchdowns.
Terry will be joining top recruits Jamie Ffrench, Jonah Williams, Lance Jackson, and Kaliq Lockett in the 40 Acres. 15 out of the 22 top-ranked names in Texas' recruiting list come from in-state talent, including Terry.
Sarkisian is yet to make comments on the signings, but mentioned the process in July.
“I’m generally not one to panic in recruiting, especially in the middle of June and July,” Sarkisian said, per Lone Star Live. “Let’s talk in December and see where we land.”
Clearly, there was no need for panic.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Earns Weekly Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Flip 5-Star CB Kade Phillips From LSU Tigers
MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Uniform Combo for SEC Championship vs. Georgia Bulldogs