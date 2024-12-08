Texas Longhorns Drop SEC Championship in Overtime to Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA - The Texas Longhorns have fallen short in their first SEC Championship Game appearance.
After a hard-fought game in which they seemed to dominate much of the contest, the Longhorns could not hold on in the second half, falling 22-19 to the Bulldogs.
Things started off well for the Longhorns, who largely controlled the first half of the game, and took a 6-3 lead into the locker room.
However, perhaps the biggest play of the game occurred at the end of the half, with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck being knocked out of the game with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
Beck was eventually replaced by Gunner Stockton, who gave the Georgia offense life.
In the second half, the Bulldogs came right out of the gate behind Stockton to take the lead with a touchdown drive.
The Longhorns were unable to respond, with Bert Auburn missing his second field goal of the game, leaving the score at 13-6 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Texas did eventually get back on the board, however, with Ewers hitting DeAndre Moore for a long touchdown tying the game in the fourth quarter.
Late in the second half the Bulldogs took the lead back on a field goal with less than five minutes to go, giving them a 16-13 lead, and leaving it up to the Longhorns' offense to save the day.
However, Ewers was picked on the next drive, giving the ball to Georgia deep in Texas territory.
But just when it seemed like all hope was lost, the Texas defense rose up, with Jahdae Barron intercepting Stockton, giving the Longhorns life with 2:30 to go.
Texas was able to get some points off of the field goal, with Auburn knocking it through from 37 yards out and tying the game at 16-16 with 18 seconds to go, forcing overtime.
In the first overtime period, Texas was unable to get in the end zone, settling for the field goal and giving Georgia a chance to win it on their next possession.
Georgia would go on to do just that, with Etienne rushing it in for a touchdown.
Ewers played a heck of a game for the Longhorns, completing 27 of 46 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown with two picks. The biggest recipient of Ewers' play was wide receiver Matthew Golden, who caught eight passes for 162 yards.
As a unit, the Horns amassed 389 yards of total offense, though they managed just 31 on the ground.
With the loss, the Longhorns are likely set to host a home game in the College Football Playoff.
That game will be played either December 20 or 21 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
