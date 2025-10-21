SEC Power Rankings: Texas Longhorns Slip After Uninspiring Performance
The Texas Longhorns' 16-13 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats was just about the most uninspiring victory in recent memory.
Arch Manning and the Longhorns' offense, who have been under fire for most of the season, were simply dreadful against the Wildcats, finishing with fewer than 200 total yards in the game. The defense and special teams units were better, but going to overtime against one of the worst teams in the SEC is just an awful showing for a team with championship aspirations.
Unsurprisingly, this performance has an effect on the Longhorns' placement in our SEC power rankings, so let's dive right in.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1 Overall, 4-0 SEC)
Last Week: 2
Week 8 Result: 37-20 win vs. Tennessee
The Crimson Tide now have four-straight wins over opponents in the top 20 of the AP Poll, and those teams are a combined 23-1 against opponents not named Alabama. Kalen DeBoer's team looked dead in the water after Week 1, but now looks like one of the best in all of college football, and that's something special.
2. Texas A&M Aggies (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 8 Result: 45-42 win at Arkansas
It seems that the Aggies' offense and defense alternate which one will be good any given week. It was the offense's turn against Arkansas, and it was great, but allowing 42 points and 527 total yards to an SEC bottom feeder - even one with a strong offense - isn't a great look. Texas A&M is7-0 for the first time in over 30 years, but the consistency still needs some work.
3. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 8 Result: 43-35 win vs. Ole Miss
Georgia might just be the most resilient team in the country. The Bulldogs trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter against Ole Miss, but reeled off 17 unanswered points to earn another comeback victory. Gunner Stockton was terrific as well, throwing four touchdowns with only five incompletions.
4. Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 8 Result: 43-35 win at Ole Miss
The Rebels were unstoppable early on against Georgia, scoring touchdowns on each of their first five possessions to take a two-score lead into halftime. Unfortunately for them, the offense went cold when it mattered most, picking up just one first down in the final quarter. That's to say nothing of the defense, which didn't force a single punt all day.
5. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 8 Result: 31-24 win vs. LSU
Vanderbilt proved once again that it can compete with the SEC's top dogs in a statement victory over LSU. Diego Pavia scored three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) and the defense made life difficult for Garrett Nussmeier and co.
6. Oklahoma Sooners (6-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 8 Result: 26-7 win at South Carolina
The Sooners bounced back from last week's loss to Texas by trouncing South Carolina on the road. John Mateer threw for just 150 yards, but Oklahoma's defense was dominant once again, allowing just 224 total yards and forcing two turnovers.
7. Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 8 Result: 23-17 win at Auburn
It was an ugly game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but Missouri was able to emerge with a victory in double overtime. Beau Pribula partially made up for his two interceptions by scoring the game-winning rushing touchdown in the second overtime, but he'll have to be better against stronger competition.
8. Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 5
Week 8 Result: 37-20 loss at Alabama
The Volunteers haven't won in Tuscaloosa since 2003, and their latest trip to their house of horrors ended the same way as the last 10. The sequence just before halftime, where Joey Aguilar threw a 99-yard pick-six, pretty much doomed Tennessee right then and there.
9. Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 8 Result: 16-13 win at Kentucky
Texas' offense continues to flounder, accounting for just 179 total yards in an overtime win against lowly Kentucky. The defense and special teams units deserve credit for stepping up, but the Longhorns' limitations on offense give them a clear ceiling right now.
10. LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 8 Result: 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt
The Tigers' offense has looked out of sorts all season, and the loss to Vanderbilt was just the latest example of it. Those struggles were especially evident in the fourth quarter, as they failed to pick up even a single first down on their final two drives.
11. Florida Gators (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 8 Result: 23-21 win vs. Mississippi State
The Gators held on to win an ugly game against Mississippi State, but it wasn't enough to save Billy Napier's job. Now, though, Florida is one of the more attractive coaching vacancies in what's looking to be a stacked hiring cycle.
12. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 11
Week 8 Result: 23-21 loss at Florida
A once-promising season has quickly gone of the rails for the Bulldogs, who have now lost their first three SEC games after going undefeated in non-conference play. They had a chance to win this game, but a bad interception on what was a terrible final drive sunk them.
13. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4, 1-4)
Last Week: 12
Week 8 Result: 26-7 loss vs. Oklahoma
The Gamecocks are another team with an offense that's struggling to get going. Even against a stingy Oklahoma defense, 224 total yards with two turnovers is just an embarrassing performance for a unit with so much talent.
14. Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 14
Week 8 Result: 23-17 loss vs. Missouri
Once again, the Tigers let a would-be statement win slip through their fingers for their fourth-straight loss. It's the embodiment of Auburn under Hugh Freeze: a mentally fragile team that crumbles under pressure.
15. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 8 Result: 45-42 loss vs. Texas A&M
The Razorbacks are certainly playing hard under interim head coach Bobby Petrino, as they've now played Tennessee and Texas A&M within three points over the past two weeks. Unfortunately for them, their defense best resembles a turnstile.
16. Kentucky Wildcats (2-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 15
Week 8 Result: 16-13 loss vs. Texas
The Wildcats had the Longhorns right where they wanted them, but couldn't take advantage of their offensive ineptitude. A turnover on downs from the 1-yard line in overtime will haunt Mark Stoops' team for years to come.