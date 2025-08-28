Several NFL Scouts to Attend Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Game
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday and it appears that quite the crowd will be in attendance.
Among this crowd, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed, will be 31 NFL scouts from 20 different organizations, along with two NFL general managers.
This matchup has been one of the most talked about ones throughout the offseason, and it will be interesting to see which players capture the attention of recruiters at the next level.
What to look for in this battle
Each of these programs consistently produce high caliber NFL Draft prospects, and it seems that several NFL scouts predict a similar level of talent this year from the two teams.
The Buckeyes saw 14 players selected in the 2025 draft, while the Longhorns had 12 players drafted. Each team has also assembled an impressive group of new freshmen for this upcoming season. Texas’ class earned the title of the nation’s best, and Ohio State’s earned the No. 4 position.
While these younger players might not get as much exposure in this game and are lower on the priority list of NFL scouts, it will still be interesting to see how their contributions factor into the matchup.
Other skillful players between the two rosters are plentiful, but some of the biggest names include quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill and edge rusher Colin Simmons for the Longhorns, along with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, wide receiver Carnell Tate of Ohio State.
The outcome of this matchup won’t determine the course of either team’s season, but it could definitely help set a tone for each program to carry into tough battles ahead in 2025. Some of the most well-regarded talents in college football will be going head-to-head on Saturday, and fans, scouts and analysts will get to watch it live from Ohio Stadium.
Other games drawing attention of NFL figures
Other highly anticipated matchups this week include No. 9 LSU facing No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Notre Dame playing No. 10 Miami. 35 scouts and five general managers from NFL teams can be expected at the LSU vs. Clemson matchup, while 30 scouts and four general managers plan to appear at the game between Notre Dame and Miami.
These tight, non-conference challenges can help teams evaluate the impact of their offseason and preseason work, and the strength of these teams’ respective opponents will likely help them identify weaknesses.