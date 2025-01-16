Silas Bolden Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are losing quite a few pieces from their 2024 offense. Silas Bolden is one of them after completing his senior season with the program.
Outside of Bolden, Texas will also lose both Matthew Golden and Quinn Ewers. With the Arch Manning era set to begin next season, there will be a very new-look offense around him.
As for Bolden, he took to social media today to send his goodbyes to the Longhorns.
In a post on social media, Bolden both said goodbye and dropped an epic video of his memories with Texas. His playmaking ability will be missed.
Bolden put together a solid career between Texas in his final season and his first three years with Oregon State, but he was never able to develop into a "star."
He caught 103 passes for 1,343 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career while picking up 199 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
Not only did he make an impact offensively, he was also a special teams threat. He returned two punts for touchdowns in his college career.
Now, Bolden will be looking to find his way onto an NFL roster. There is no denying his playmaking potential with the speed that he possesses. However, he is not the most polished or impactful wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
More than likely, he will end up being a late-round pick. A team seems likely to take him due to his ability to impact special teams and he could end up being coached up to being a solid role player at wide receiver.
While Bolden may have only played with Texas for one season, he was a player that the fans liked. He didn't have the kind of impact that many had expected, but he was a part of a very fun team to watch.
Hopefully, Bolden can find success at the next level.
