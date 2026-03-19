Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin Share a Genuine Moment on Social Media

Every coach in college football has nearly been through it all. Late nights, away from family, demotions, firings, and even the perilous joy of a win, the job is a one-way ticket on a rollercoaster full of every emotion.

While sometimes it's easy to get caught up in performances, and what coaches are doing wrong, at the end of the day, they are a human being no different than anyone else, they just have a slightly more important job title than others.

Sometimes it causes coaches to hit mental lows, including new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, who shared that on X, and also shared a moment with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, thanking him for being there for him when he's needed the most.

Going Through the Same Challenges

Southern California Trojans offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin (left) and quarterbacks coach Steve Sarkisian during spring football practice at Howard Jones Field on the campus of the University of Southern California. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are in mid-swing of spring camp, preparing themselves for the 2026 season and reaching the expectations that will be placed upon them and second-year quarterback Arch Manning. Despite the busy schedule, Sarkisian has never forgotten his humanity, as evidenced by Kiffin thanking him on social media.

Thank you for those that did. Love you @CoachSark https://t.co/MA0pv1qKgE — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 18, 2026

Kiffin was a significant part of the news cycle at the end of the 2025 season, stuck between trying to coach the Ole Miss Rebels into a playoff berth, while also being the primary target for the next coaching job for the Tigers. While many of the details are still not known, he ultimately accepted tje job in Baton Rouge, and would not get to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

The two have a long history together, having coached together with the USC Trojans, with Sarkisian even replacing him as the offensive coordinator when Kiffin took the head coaching job for the Oakland Raiders. The two would continue to intertwine throughout their career, as Sarkisian would replace Kiffin as the head coach for the Trojans in 2013.

Sarkisian would once again serve as a replacement from Kiffin, this time for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2016, after they both went through struggles through their career. With nearly constant times of encounters through their career, naturally they formed a budding friendship, and having been on the rough side of things, could rely on each other.

The two friends will get a chance to square off against each other this season, as the Longhorns will travel to Death Valley to take on Kiffin in his first year as the coach there on November 14.