Steve Sarkisian Arrives in Style To Watch Texas Longhorns 5-Star Commit
Even on a bye week, Steve Sarkisian doesn't take a day off when it comes to preparing the future of the Texas Longhorns. For him, that also included a helicopter ride to Willis, Texas, to watch the nation's number one athlete, Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Bishop, already committed to the Texas Longhorns, has been lighting up the stat sheets this season for his high school, primarily running out of the backfield. Sarkisian opted to watch his future star in person, with the Longhorns having a free weekend on the schedule.
The Longhorns' head coach will make a two-stop trip, as he will also stop to watch Kennedy Brown, the number two overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports.
Jermaine Bishop Has Been Elite This Season
According to 247Sports, Bishop is the number one overall athlete in the 2026 cycle, and his skill set has been on full display for the future Longhorn. He put up an insane stat sheet in his week four game for Willis High School.
He finished with 26 carries for 301 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the contest. He was able to bull-doze his way into an endzone from three yards out, and showed off just how explosive he can be, scoring from 38, 92, and 93 yards in the contest as well.
Listed as the number one athlete and the 25th-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class, he has been committed to the Longhorns since May 14.
Dubbed as one of the best pure football players in the country, Bishop projects to be a difference maker at any position the Longhorns decide to move him to when he steps foot on the Forty Acres.
Brown To Burnt Orange?
Sarkisian also took a helicopter to go visit with five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, according to On3 Sports, and is the most highly sought after offensive tackle in the country, and a big piece of the Longhorns putting together another stellar recruiting class.
At 6-4, 280 pounds, the Humble, Texas native turned heads in his sophomore season and continued rising his stock to become one of the best prospects in the country. Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports scouting analyst had this to say about the Longhorns target:
"Gifted offensive tackle prospect whose verified height belies elite frame length. Broad-shouldered build couples with enormous reach. Displays impressive movement ability in general, whether traveling in the run game or playing laterally in pass protection. Owns excellent tools in the form of huge tackle-specific features. Could easily see long-term development into a high-level left tackle or an elite right tackle."
Brown will be an integral part of next year's recruiting cycle for the Longhorns', and Sarkisian is wasting no time flexing his powers to land the top recruit.