Steve Sarkisian Breaks Down New Texas Longhorns Transfers
AUSTIN - With just three days of spring practice remaining, Steve Sarkisian added two players out of the transfer portal to contribute in the Texas Longhorns' wide receiver and tight end room, Emmett Mosely and Jack Endries.
Mosely will come to Austin as a sophomore out of Stanford and Endries as a junior and while Sarkisian knows his receiver and tight end rooms are talented, they lack a veteran presence. Though his freshman receivers, Kaliq Lockett, Jamie Ffrench, Michael Terry and Daylen McCutcheon are adjusting well, he wants them to have more than one veteran to look up to, especially with DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo missing time in spring practices.
For the tight ends, Spencer Shannon, Jordan Washington and Emaree Wilson, Endries brings two years of experience and three years in different coaching schemes.
"I feel for these guys, because in some capacity, these four guys came in and they really didn't have a lot of models to look at," Sarkisian said. "They've been having to learn, almost like trial by fire, but they're getting a lot of valuable reps."
With the additions of Mosely and Endries this summer, the young wide receivers and tight ends will have veteran presences to lean on.
Even before starting practices with Texas, Sarkisian is very optimistic about what Endries and Mosely can do and how they will fit into the Texas offense.
"Emmet Mosely is a guy who we were recruiting hard going into his senior season, we had high hopes for him, he was pretty high up on our boards," Sarkisian said. "We had a great relationship with him and his family, he ended up injuring his knee before his senior season and we kind of backed off of it. To his credit, he worked his tail off, got himself healthy and had a really, really solid freshman year there at Stanford. When they made the coaching change and he decided to go into the portal, we just felt like it was a natural fit. He's got experience, but yet as a younger player to fill the void in that room, he's got a really good head on his shoulders, good work ethic, so we're really excited about him."
Mosely had 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman at Stanford. Endries, also hailing from California, had 56 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns as a Bear in his sophomore season.
"We were really looking for a tight end that could be an every-down player, a guy that could be an in-line blocker...," Sarkisian said. "I mean, you watch his tape at Cal and he played for three different coordinators in three years there, so he was used in a lot of different ways. When you put the tape together over the three years, he kind of fits all of the things we ask of a tight end to do here, and I felt like we needed a veteran presence in that room."
Sarkisian added two versatile weapons out of the transfer portal, loading up ahead of the 2025 season. The Longhorns' first game will be against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30, a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl.