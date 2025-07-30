Texas Longhorns Will Have A Major Position Battle In Fall Camp
As August nears, so does fall camp for every college football team in America, including the Texas Longhorns, who will begin their perilous quest for the program's first national championship in over twenty years.
For players, though, it's an opportunity to show the work they've put in during the off-season and what they have done to help their team win football games in the upcoming season.
For offensive line coach Kyle Flood, though, the 2025 fall camp will be about a heated right tackle position and trying to decide which player will give them the best ability to win not just an SEC title but a national one as well.
Forged In Fire
With fall camp starting on July 30, offensive line coach Kyle Flood said the right tackle would be a camp battle between Andre Cojoe and Brandon Baker.
Flood will be searching for someone to fill the void left by Cameron Williams. Williams was the right tackle for the Longhorns last season before departing for the NFL Draft, where the Philadelphia Eagles selected him.
Cojoe is in his third season on the Forty Acres after redshirting the 2024 season despite appearing in four games. He is a physical specimen, listed as six-foot-six, 365 pounds. He had a good spring camp, where the Longhorns' staff got an early look at his abilities.
Baker is a true sophomore who appeared in eight games during the 2024 season and is smaller than Cojoe. Listed as six-foot-four, 306 pounds, Baker is more agile and quicker off the ball, but lacks Andre's strength. He also got some time in during spring practices for the coaching staff to get a look at him.
Coach Flood believes that going against the Longhorns' defense is the ultimate test for the two players as they battle it out. With the talent on the defensive line, few schools can match the talent level Cojoe and Baker will face daily during the camp.
"I think one of the advantages we have is we're going to play against a really talented edge group in training camp. So I think these guys are going to get challenged on a day-to-day basis."
Whichever one of the two can win the confidence level of the coaching staff after spending an entire camp of blocking Ethan Burke, Colin Simmons, and Alex January will be more than prepared for when they travel to Ohio State for their week one game.