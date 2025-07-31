Two Texas Longhorns Named to Butkus Award Preseason Watchlist
The Butkus award, an honor granted to the nation's top linebacker, has announced its 2025 preseason watchlist, including two Texas Longhorns.
The two Texas linebackers named to this season's watchlist are Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau, Texas Football announced via X.
What to Expect This Season from Hill and Lefau
It should come as no surprise that Hill was named to the Butkus award watchlist, as he enters the 2025 season with expectations to perform as one of the best linebackers in the nation. In what will likely be his final season before declaring for the NFL draft, Hill will look to make what could be his final season with the Longhorns the most memorable.
Hill was one of 15 semi-finalists considered for the award last season, losing out to the eventual award winner, Georgia's Jalon Walker. Hill finished his 2024 season with 59 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. He is currently anticipated to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, with a likely possibility of being drafted in the top 10.
If he performs to expectations, the Butkus award could certainly be in reach for the junior linebacker, perhaps accompanied by a successful playoff run and a national championship trophy.
A fellow third-year linebacker, Lefau had a productive sophomore season as well. In 2024, Lefau played in all 16 games for Texas where he made 38 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Lefau rounds out a linebacker core that is expected to be one of the best in the nation and a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Lefau and Hill came to the Forty Acres as freshmen in 2023 and have been playing together since that first day with the Longhorns. Now, as both linebackers enter 2025 with championship expectations and major accolades on the line, it will be a duo to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Last season, Walker won the Butkus award after recording 37 solo tackles, 10.5 TFL's and two fumble recoveries. Walker was later taken with the 15th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 NFL draft.
Hill and Lefau will first see action in a month with the Longhorns when they travel to take on Ohio State in week one of the college football season. The game is slated for August 30 in a potential top-three matchup.