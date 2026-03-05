Dak Prescott Reacts to Cowboys Franchise Tagging George Pickens, Team’s Offseason Plans

The Cowboys enter a pivotal offseason as they look to build on what was a stellar offense in 2025, improve on defense and return to championship contention at long last.

Their first course of action this offseason focused on retaining their offensive personnel by franchise tagging star wide receiver George Pickens and re-signing running back Javonte Williams.

The Cowboys will try to get a long-term deal done with Pickens, but in the meantime, he’s set to play on the $27.3 million tag in 2026. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who was tagged twice by the Cowboys before becoming the highest-paid player in league history, offered some advice to Pickens after getting tagged.

More: Cowboys Franchise Tag History: George Pickens Latest Player to Be Tagged By Dallas

“I just want him to know don’t change your love for football. Don’t get in the business mind of this. You played last year on a one-year [deal] for not even that much. So, if you can go $30 [million] or whatever it is now, that’s the same thing I got when I got franchised,” Prescott said while appearing at the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala. “So, hey, go do it. At the end of the day, go bet on yourself. He’s a hell of a player. Hopefully, we can get him long-term and signed. But if not, I think the way he plays the game and the person that he is, he’ll be just fine.”

Dak Prescott on Cowboys WR George Pickens and the franchise tag pic.twitter.com/5dcubc4CCq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2026

As for the Cowboys bringing back Williams, Prescott shared that he sent him some messages after the deal got done. “He’s a huge part of our success and what we’re gonna do,” Prescott said.

Dak Prescott talks Cowboys’ offseason

Now that the Cowboys have ensured Pickens and Williams will return, they can focus on the brunt of their offseason, which should largely entail improving the defense through free agency and the draft. Owner Jerry Jones said last week that he bets the Cowboys will spend more money in free agency than before, a notable change of tone for a franchise that typically refrains from making large signings during free agency.

More: Why Jerry Jones, Cowboys Plan to Approach Free Agency Differently This Offseason

Prescott expressed that he was excited about Jones’s plans for the team to spend more in free agency. He particularly liked Jones’s comments that they won’t have any “redshirts” and will be bringing in players ready to go right away.

“This is the year that we can make a big jump,” Prescott said. “Getting good players that can help immediately is a key part of that.”

Dak Prescott while talking about the Cowboys improving their roster this offseason: “This is the year that we make a big jump.” pic.twitter.com/4adYDvfnXC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2026

The Cowboys began preparing to be proactive in free agency by restructuring Prescott and offensive lineman Tyler Smith’s contracts on Wednesday to clear up cap space. Dallas ranked last in the NFL in cap space before making these moves, but are now cap compliant as the new league year approaches.

As for Prescott himself, he detailed that he’s working on “all those little nuances” this offseason including the rhythm in his footwork. Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, and will look to build off that as he enters Year 11 in 2026.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated