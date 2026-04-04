Texas WR Ryan Wingo Gives New Update on Wrist Injury

The 2025 season was a big one for Ryan Wingo. He led the Texas Longhorns in the air in every major category, earning the team's triple crown with 54 receptions, 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone are with new programs, but the addition of Cam Coleman gives Texas a dangerous pair of outside receivers. Offseason surgery has Wingo sidelined at the start of spring practices. What is the latest update on his status ahead of the 2026 season?

Ryan Wingo Provides New Update on His Injury

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson in the first half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Texas Football announced in a press release in January that Wingo was among several players on the team who received offseason surgery to address injuries. Wingo had a wrist injury likely related to a thumb injury he suffered in November 2025.

While Wingo did not miss any time, the injury lingered, and he addressed it in the offseason. He was not available at the start of spring practices, but he gave an update on his progress toward a return.

“It's getting better for sure. Some stuff I am getting held out of, but it's getting better. I'm catching and stuff like that,” Wingo said.

In addition to Wingo, Emmett Mosley V is also sidelined because of an offseason procedure on his ankle. These injuries, though, have given some of the Longhorns' youth and depth opportunities to have bigger roles.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Wingo and Moseley on the side, Coleman has been making eye-popping plays. Other players have gotten to step up, like wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Daylan McCutcheon.

Once Wingo returns, he will have a large role in the Longhorns’ passing offense. To capitalize on quarterback Arch Manning’s form late last season, Wingo will also need to play as he did down the stretch.

A former five-star recruit, Wingo lived up to his expectations out of high school during his sophomore season. He recorded career-high marks in receptions, yards and touchdowns, and he played his best football when the team needed him the most.

He recorded 60+ yards in five of his last six games, including 184 yards against Mississippi State. Over that stretch, Wingo had 514 yards and three touchdowns, leading the way for Manning’s resurgence after a rocky start.

The addition of Coleman — one of only a few higher-rated receiver recruits in the Class of 2024 — should only further help Wingo, not hinder him. Coleman provides a threat to the defense at all times and can turn contested catches into big-play opportunities. This attention should clear space for Wingo to dominate again in 2026 when he is healthy.

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