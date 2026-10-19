Steve Sarkisian Deserves His Share of Blame for Arch Manning's Regression

For the first time in his career, there are considerable and legitimate discussions about the status of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. A thought that even a year ago would have been inconceivable.

Yet, with the Longhorns fresh off back-to-back disappointing defeats, neither of which Manning helped offer reasons for optimism. Instead, he was a determining factor in the losses; with late-game turnovers; Texas’s reeling offense could be forced into a hard reset, starting with the quarterback.

There’s no denying the fact that Manning has yet to live up to the five-star hype that preceded his first year as the full-time starter. He's shown flashes of that ceiling, even this year, but it’s nowhere near consistent.

Not All on Manning

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the highlight throws from Manning, like the 41-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman versus Oklahoma, there have been extreme lows, like his two fourth-quarter interceptions that sealed the Sooners' win.

Manning’s benching wouldn’t be undeserved; the senior quarterback can look in the mirror and find reasons why. Although it wouldn’t fall solely on the quarterback’s shoulders, some of it can ultimately be shouldered by his head coach and play-caller, Steve Sarkisian.

It is the same coach who arrived on the Forty Acres known for his play-calling acumen and his reputation for recruiting and developing the quarterback position. He led the offense in Nick Saban’s final national championship season with a historic attack that averaged 48.5 points per game.

He did so with a first-year starter at quarterback in Mac Jones, who later became a first-round pick in the NFL Draft after a season that earned him Heisman finalist honors.

That was the expectation: Sarkisian would continue attracting top quarterback talent and churning them out for the NFL. Now, six seasons in, his most prized addition at the position could be forced to ride the pine for 21 career starts into his career.

Even after a struggle-some start to last season, Manning turned it around with a strong finish. He completed his first season as the starter, throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while rushing for another 399 yards and 10 scores.

He helped the Longhorns win late-season games against top-10 opponents like Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, weeks after losing his first career start to Ohio State and then suffering the shocking upset loss at Florida.

His progression over the season gave the Longhorns hope for a foundation to build on. His head coach went to work in the offseason, restocking his supporting cast with top players at each position.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and starting right tackle Melvin Siani were all top available players.

Despite a frustrating 2025 season, the only offensive staff change was running back coach Jabbar Juluke replacing Chad Scott. Meanwhile, the team fired defensive coordinator Pete Kwaitkoski in favor of Will Muschamp, a move that has now proven to be an upgrade, but at the time was sold as a move that would give Sarkisian more time to focus on the offense.

Sarkisian got his offseason shopping list and entered the year with not only one of the most expensive rosters, but one of the most talented. The Longhorns were, by all means, a national championship contender, with their quarterback and retooled offense expected to lead the way.

Instead, over six games, Manning looks bereft of confidence, inconsistent, and like he's playing some of his worst football. So much so that the talk of benching isn’t just from his usual harsh critics.

It’s a real conversation as the Longhorns find themselves back on the ropes of College Football Playoff contention. If it happens, Manning can certainly help make the proverbial bed, but Sarkisian did his fair share too, and he’ll have to live with it.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.