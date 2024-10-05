Texas 5-Star Commit Lance Jackson Visiting SEC Team
AUSTIN -- Texas five-star commit Lance Jackson is making a visit to an SEC rival, but there might not be much reason for Longhorns fans to panic.
Per On3, Jackson will be making the trip to Fayetteville, AR. on Saturday to watch Arkansas take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. Jackson's brother, Landon, plays defensive end for the Razorbacks, so it's possible his visit is due more to the support of his brother rather than serious interest in flipping to Arkansas.
A product of Pleasant Grove High School (Texarkana, TX) Jackson committed to Texas back on Jan. 21. The 6-5, 245-pounder chose the Longhorns over programs like Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.
“I just know they will get me to my full potential," he told On3. "I love the way coach PK and coach Sark coach. Also, I think PK is just a good dude. When my brother was getting recruited by him when he was at Washington it was one of his favorite recruiters as well. I love the town of Austin and just know it’s where I want to be.”
Originally a four-star recruit, Jackson was elevated to five-star status in On3's updated rankings released in September.
He's played both tight end and defensive end during his time in high school, but he'll almost certainly played on defense for coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.
Jackson helps highlight a Texas 2025 recruiting class that features five-star talents like receiver Kaliq Lockett, safety/linebacker Jonah Williams and receiver Jaime Ffrench.
The Longhorns will play the Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 16. It remains to be seen if Jackson will make that trip as well to watch his brother play against his former team.