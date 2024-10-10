Florida State 4-Star WR Commit Daylan McCutcheon Flips to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have landed a major commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail ahead of the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Florida State four-star receiver commit Daylan McCutcheon has flipped to Texas. He originally committed to the Seminoles on July 13.
"There's no place like home," he told Fawcett.
McCutcheon, a Lovejoy High School (Lucas, TX) product from northeast of Dallas, is the No. 26 receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 30 overall player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' rankings. He had also received offers from programs like USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and many more.
He took official visits to Texas, SMU, Ohio State and USC.
This marks the second Florida State commit that has flipped to Texas this season, as 2025 defensive lineman Myron Charles announced his decision to decommit from the Seminoles and join the Longhorns following Texas' 31-12 win over Michigan. Under head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles have gotten out to a 1-5 start this season, which has caused the team's 2025 class to crumble. McCutcheon is the latest moving piece.
In the past two seasons, McCutcheon has tallied 117 catches for 1,704 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 20 of these touchdowns during the 2023 season.
McCutcheon now joins an elite Texas 2025 recruiting class that already features five-star talents like receivers Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, safety/linebacker Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Lance Jackson (per On3). Other notable four-star commits in the class include quarterback KJ Lacey, linebacker Elijah Barnes, edge rusher Smith Orogbo, tight end Nick Townsend, offensive tackle Nick Brooks and running back James Simon.
Lockett reacted to the news on X (Twitter):
"Finna be fun next year," he tweeted.
According to 247Sports' scouting report of McCutcheon, he could have "long-term" draft ability.
"Well-rounded young receiver who does a lot of things well," wrote 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. "Projects as a high-major recruit who combines impressive position-specific nuance with sneaky good athleticism. Owns physical and athletic attributes that could lead to long-term NFL Draft consideration."
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.