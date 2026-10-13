Texas Cannot Let One Loss Become Two

Texas does not have the luxury of spending another week thinking about what went wrong against Oklahoma. The Longhorns' 27-24 loss on a walk-off field goal was painful, particularly after leading by 10 at halftime, but the schedule offers an immediate chance to respond.

Florida visits Austin on Saturday, Oct. 17, before No. 9 Ole Miss arrives the following weekend. Both games come at home, giving Texas an opportunity to regain its footing in front of its own fans. But the back-to-back SEC matchups also leave little room for the disappointment in Dallas to linger.

The challenge now extends beyond fixing missed assignments or cleaning up turnovers. Steve Sarkisian must get his team to process the loss, learn from it and move forward without letting frustration become a distraction. How Texas handles the next few days could shape the direction of its season.

The Response Matters as Much as the Loss

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma defeat exposed real concerns, particularly Texas' difficulty turning offensive production into a win. The Longhorns outgained the Sooners 382-238, but special teams and defensive touchdowns helped Oklahoma stay in the game. Two Arch Manning interceptions also proved costly, with the final turnover helping set up the winning field goal.

Those mistakes need to be addressed. But the Longhorns cannot spend the entire week replaying the final moments of the rivalry game. Film review must lead to specific corrections, not a lingering sense that one loss has changed everything about the team.

Sarkisian acknowledged that challenge Monday, emphasizing that Texas must return to work and respond. Manning expressed a similar understanding, recognizing that the team can either allow the defeat to affect the next week or bounce back.

Florida provides the first test. The Gators enter the matchup after consecutive losses to Missouri and South Carolina, so Texas will have an opportunity to make a statement against a team also searching for answers. But that does not make the game automatic. If the Longhorns carry their frustration into Saturday, they risk giving Florida opportunities to capitalize on mistakes and make the afternoon uncomfortable.

Then comes Ole Miss, a more immediate challenge to Texas' ability to reset quickly. The Rebels are ranked No. 9 and have already beaten several ranked opponents this season. Texas will have only one week between games to evaluate its performance against Florida, make adjustments and prepare for a team with a different set of strengths.

That is why the Florida game matters beyond the standings. Texas needs to establish a more dependable offensive rhythm, protect the football and demonstrate that the Oklahoma loss produced tangible lessons. A strong performance would not erase the defeat, but it could restore confidence before the schedule gets tougher.

The Longhorns still have the talent to compete for major goals. What they cannot afford is to turn one disappointing afternoon into a pattern. Florida is the next opponent, not an opportunity to settle old scores, and Ole Miss is already waiting just beyond it.

Texas does not need to prove that the Oklahoma loss never happened. It needs to prove that the loss will not define what happens next.

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