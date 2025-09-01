Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Gets Honest About Arch Manning's Accuracy Issues vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had some noticeable struggles with short-throw accurary against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- It's safe to say that Arch Manning's 2025 debut with the Texas Longhorns didn't go as many had hoped.

In the 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Manning had a few bright spots both with his arm and his legs but it was overall a disappointing performance. He finished 17 of 30 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception along with 10 carries for 38 yards.

During Monday's weekly press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reflected on Manning's performance while putting an emphasis on the accuracy concerns.

"Lesson Learned" on Arch Manning Accuracy Miscues

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There was a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn't feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which in turn forced kind of a little bit more of a sidearm delivery, which isn't his style of throwing."

Some of Manning's most notable misses came late in the game. He missed Ryan Wingo on a short crossing route in the red zone in the fourth quarter before the Longhorns turned it over on downs.

Then on the game's final possession, he missed a short throw to Jack Endries again before throwing behind Wingo on another crossing route on 3rd and 5. This forced the offense into another fourth down, which the Longhorns were unable to convert, ending the game and sealing the win for Ohio State.

Sarkisian shared the plan moving forward for how Manning can improve in that regard.

"I think if he can get his feet aligned and get his shoulders aligned, that can help with some of his accuracy that way. But I think it all started back to, when we throw crossers, we don't look for the crosser. We read the defenders trusting that the crosser is going to come to the window he's supposed to be to and I felt like he looked back for the crosser, which in turn brought his shoulders and feet, and then had to look back and forced a little bit of an errant throw."

"So part of that is just finding that comfort level of trust with receivers in real games, right? Not in practice, not against the scout team, but in a real game against a good defense because the windows get small against good defenses like that. So definitely lesson learned on that stuff."

Manning and the Longhorns will get a chance to regroup in Saturday's game against San Jose State in Austin at 11 a.m. CT.

