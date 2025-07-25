Steve Sarkisian Laughs at Rumor of Nick Saban's Return to Coaching
Could former Alabama head coach and now-turned ESPN College Gameday analyst, Nick Saban, cut his retirement short and return to the sidelines? That was the rumor at SEC Media Days, after ESPN analyst and former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy stated that as a possibility ahead of the first day of festivities in Atlanta.
However, despite numerous former Saban assistants being asked about it at Media Days and shooting it down, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd further fueled the rumors. During the recent edition of "The Herd," Cowherd pondered the idea of current Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, who'd hire Saban as their coach.
Yet, during his appearance on the show Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian laughed at that idea.
Sarkisian Shoots Down Saban Coaching Return
“You already have him in Cleveland!” Sarkisian said. “I heard you yesterday, you already have him in Cleveland, he’s coaching Arch. I only have Arch for one year? Shoot, I thought I was going to have him for two.”
Obviously, given his relationship with the now-retired head coach, it makes sense why Sarkisian was asked for his thoughts. Although he wasn't with the Crimson Tide's former head man for long. He was only in Tuscaloosa for three seasons before landing the head coaching job with the Longhorns.
“I don’t know. Hey, he is a great coach and I loved my time working for Nick,” Sarkisian said of a potential Saban return. “I mean, he really is a fantastic coach. I think he feels really comfortable to me. He’s really good on TV, I think he enjoys what he gets to do. He’s playing a ton of golf, which he loves doing. I’m sure Miss Terry loves having him at home. So I don’t know. That’s obviously a personal thing as he grows.”
At 73 years old, it does seem unlikely that Saban will make a comeback. Especially after the career he had before calling it quits. Seven national championships, 11 SEC championships, 292 career wins, and even a stint in the NFL as the Miami Dolphins coach. His legacy is already sealed, he is as sure-fire of a Hall of Famer as one can be.
But, crazier things have happened. To adopt the adage of "never say never," who would've said that Bill Belichick would find himself as a college football head coach just a few years ago? Not many I'd imagine, but that is the reality now as he enters his first season at North Carolina.