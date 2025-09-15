Steve Sarkisian Offers Injury Update on Multiple Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are a bit banged up headed into the non-conference finale against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday at home.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday during his weekly press conference that the team is monitoring multiple injuries in the days leading up to the game.
Texas running back CJ Baxter went down with a hamstring injury on the first play of the game, and Sarkisian said he will be out against the Bearkats for precautionary reasons. However, there are a few other notable players dealing with injuries as well.
Three Other Texas Longhorns Dealing With Injury
While Baxter going down was the most concerning considering he missed all of 2024, three other Longhorns have their status up in the air for Saturday.
Texas cornerback Kobe Black, safety Xavier Filsaime (shoulder) and center Cole Hutson are all QUESTIONABLE against Sam Houston State.
"On an injury note, obviously, Cedric got hurt first play of the game, hamstring injury," Sarksian said. "We don't think it's overly significant, but he'll be out this week, just from a precautionary standpoint, to hopefully get him ready for SEC play. Obviously, Cole Hutson, Kobe Black, went down in game. We'll monitor those guys throughout the week. We'll see. Tthey're questionable. And Xavier Filsaime did not play in the game of the shoulder, he'll be questionable this week as well. So just some things to touch on that."
Sarkisian did not provide an update on wide receivers Emmett Mosley V and DeAndre Moore Jr., both of whom did not play against UTEP.
He also did not share an update on running back Quintrevion Wisner, who has now missed the past two games due to a lower leg injury.
It's not confirmed, but with Wisner potentially out against Sam Houston as well, the Longhorns will continue to lean on James Simon and Jerrick Gibson. Simon had 17 carries for 67 yards against UTEP while Gibson finished with 18 rush attempts for 64 yards.
Sarkisian said after the game Saturday that having both of the team's starting running backs out forces the offense to adjust.
"When you don't have both your starting runners who have the experience as players, you adjust some there too, because it's not just about running the ball, it's there's some other aspects of their game from a pass protection standpoint, and things that you that you have to tap into," Sarkisian said. "So we'll see what that looks like over the next couple of weeks, of getting those guys back from an offensive perspective."
Texas and Sam Houston State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.