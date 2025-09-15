Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 3: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Texas Longhorns are now three weeks through the 2025 season, and the once sure-fire championship contenders have more pressing questions than they do answers, especially after their recent performance against the UTEP Miners this past Saturday.
Again, while the Longhorns improved on the season, they now sit with a 2-1 record after their 27-10 victory over UTEP. Texas still has not looked like the team many were expecting it to be. Especially from the offensive side of the ball, which at times has struggled mightily against what should be easier competitions in the back portion of their nonconference schedule.
With some players improving and others struggling, here's a look at a couple of Longhorns whose stocks are trending upwards or downwards as Texas prepares for its final non-conference matchup of the season against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sep. 20.
Trending Up
James Simon, RB
Midweek, at a media availability, Steve Sarkisian talked about the importance of getting some of his younger running backs valuable in-game reps and how crucial those opportunities could be for their payers late in the season.
"I think the running back position at any level is really important to continue the development of players that maybe aren't the ones that are getting the bulk of the carries in game. Because, as well as we all know, injuries can occur, and guys get forced into action, so you've got to make sure that you're prepping and preparing those guys."
And while Sarkisian's words came into fruition in unfortunate circumstances, after running back CJ Baxter was injured after the first play of the game. Sarkisian stuck to his word and had true freshman James Simon make his college debut against the Miners. The true freshman was the Longhorns' leading rusher as Simon totaled 67 yards on 17 carries with a few runs that flashed the young running back's potential.
Jelani McDonald, Safety
Jelani McDonald has easily jumped into a starting role in the Longhorns' secondary, being one of the standouts on an already stacked Texas defense, which features some of the best players in the country. Through the first three games of the season, the third-year player has eleven tackles, a fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception.
Against UTEP, McDonald was all over the field, recording six tackles and an interception. The takeaway matches the young safety's interception total from his last two years in just the first three weeks of the season.
Trending Down
Arch Manning, QB
Manning's performance against UTEP was a regression from last week. Although he did not have a complete game against San Jose State, there were a few aspects that could be positively taken away. However, after Saturday, the quarterback's stock has come right back down.
The Longhorns quarterback finished the game completing 11 of his 25 pass attempts for 114 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, with his performance on the ground being one of the small positives, finishing the game with nine rush attempts for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Manning once again struggled with his accuracy and decision-making, which was highlighted by his interception in the red zone after forcing a throw to wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The turnover marked the quarterback's third interception of the season, all of which have come in a similar fashion.