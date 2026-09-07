Steve Sarkisian Stunned by Michigan Fans After Western Michigan Win

The Texas Longhorns took care of business in a big way on Saturday, taking down Texas State 59-7 in their 2026 home opener in Austin.

However, there was another Power 4 flagship university who did not fare so well.

The Michigan Wolverines, who opened up the season ranked No. 16 in the country, barely survived their matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos. In fact, they needed a controversial time discrepancy just to get one second put back on the clock and get a second chance at a miracle.

Somehow, the Wolverines were able to pull out the miracle, winning 13-12 on the Hail Mary attempt.

What happened after that though, left Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian truly puzzled.

Sarkisian "Shocked" by Michigan Fans

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his press conference on Monday, Sarkisian was asked about the controversy in Ann Arbor.

And while he didn't quite have an answer for the rule, what surprised him the most, is that Wolverine fans stormed the field after beating a Group of 5 team that they were favored over by -27.5.

"I didn't see the Michigan play in real time. I saw the aftermath, you know, watching you know different sports shows and reading about it, and I was curious, and I still don't understand or get the final ruling of it all," Sarkisian said Monday. "Unfortunate for Western Michigan to play its tail off the way they did in the loss like that. Ive lost a game that way before on a Hail Mary, and that definitely sucks. But that's why you play 60 minutes. I don't know the exact ruling on the timing. I know there was a player out of bounds who touched the ball first."

"Is there one second? Is there not? The clock in the stadium. The clock back at the Big 10, so there's a lot of moving parts that I'm not going to pretend to know everything about. But wow, what a finish! You know, my biggest thing was, like, I was shocked they stormed the field."

Of course, there was nothing incendiary about what Sarkisian had to say. It had nothing to do with the fact that he is 2-0 against the Wolverines in the last two years.

He was simply pointing out his opinion - an opinion we might add was share by the vast majority of the internet at the time.

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