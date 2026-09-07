Arch Manning Went Viral in the Worst Way Before Texas' Season Opener

Entering the 2026 season, all eyes were on the Texas Longhorns as the program began a quest to bring back a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

No one had more eyes on them entering the week one contest than quarterback Arch Manning, who has been the focal point of every conversation regarding the Longhorns, no matter how negative or positive the storyline was.

While Manning is no stranger to the spotlight, while he would have loved to go viral for his performance, he, unfortunately went viral for all the wrong reasons before the game even began against the Texas State Bobcats.

Wrong Moment Went Viral

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After failing to live up to the expectations placed upon him last year, Manning was tasked with once again being the "golden boy" of college football. With a revamped roster around him and a full offseason under his belt, the Longhorns quarterback was fired up to take the field against the Bobcats for the first game of the year.

An attempt was made on Arch Mannings season before yesterdays game



They cannot stop the inevitable pic.twitter.com/IWdEPZNItZ — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) September 6, 2026

Coming out of the tunnel before the game got underway, however, Manning was tripped up, stumbling through the thick smoke and bystanders crowding along the sides, falling face first before even taking the field.

Some might view it as an omen before the season begins, falling over himself, but Manning would get up and make his way to the field. It wasn't long before someone captured the sequence and posted it to social media, bringing unwanted attention to an embarrassing moment.

Didn't Hinder His Performance

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the embarrassing moment before the game, Manning didn't let it hinder his first game of the 2026 season. He finished with 305 passing yards, completing 20 out of 27 passes, while adding four touchdowns and throwing only one interception.

It was one of the best games Manning has had since taking over the starting quarterback role, completing 74 percent of his passes while not even playing the full game, being replaced during the third quarter, leaving room for his statline to grow even more if needed.

It was quite the showing for Manning in his return to the field as the season begins, and while falling in the tunnel may have been an embarrassing moment, if he does it again and his statline stays the same, he might have one of the weirder college football traditions building.

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