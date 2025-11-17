Steve Sarkisian Warns Texas Longhorns About 'Very Scary' Arkansas Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have their season on the line when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin on Saturday.
With three losses, Texas' chance of making it to the College Football Playoff are slim, but the Longhorns are not completely out of it. Win out while getting a bit of help, and Texas could find itself in contention as one of the final teams in the bracket.
That said, none of that will matter if the Longhorns don't handle business against Arkansas, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is making sure his team realizes this.
Steve Sarkisian Putting Texas on Notice vs. Arkansas
While meeting with the media on Monday, Sarkisian kept things honest about what he's telling his team headed into a home game against an Arkansas squad that's currently 2-8 and winless in the SEC.
"I think it's a very scary game, because this is a very dangerous Arkansas team, and we addressed that with the team this morning," Sarkisian said.
Despite Arkansas' record, the Razorbacks have lost multiple close games and some real heartbreakers. Arkansas has six one-score losses this season, low-lighted by defeats to No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 12 Tennessee.
"Turn the tape on, it catches their attention real quick. ... I know our guys are excited about the opportunity, but we need to be careful."
Already out of bowl contention, the Razorbacks have nothing to play for this season, which could make them all the more dangerous against a Texas team that has its CFP hopes on the line.
Texas' Recent History vs. Arkansas
Texas and Arkansas is seen as the third-biggest rivalry for the Longhorns behind Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
In Sarkisian's first year at Texas in 2021, the Longhorns went into Fayetteville and got ran over by the Razorbacks, as Arkansas cruised to a 40-21 win. Texas was ranked No. 15 at the time but ended the season with a 5-7 record.
Last season, Texas went back to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks for the first time as SEC opponents. It wasn't pretty, but No. 3 Texas came away with a 20-10 win, which came in the middle of a five-game winning streak to end the regular season.
The Longhorns hold the all-time series lead over Arkansas, 57-23, in a rivalry that dates back for decades, but will need win No. 58 in order to keep their slim CFP hopes alive.