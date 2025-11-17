Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Warns Texas Longhorns About 'Very Scary' Arkansas Game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian knows the dangers the Arkansas Razorbacks present despite being winless in the SEC.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have their season on the line when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin on Saturday.

With three losses, Texas' chance of making it to the College Football Playoff are slim, but the Longhorns are not completely out of it. Win out while getting a bit of help, and Texas could find itself in contention as one of the final teams in the bracket.

That said, none of that will matter if the Longhorns don't handle business against Arkansas, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is making sure his team realizes this.

Steve Sarkisian Putting Texas on Notice vs. Arkansas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While meeting with the media on Monday, Sarkisian kept things honest about what he's telling his team headed into a home game against an Arkansas squad that's currently 2-8 and winless in the SEC.

"I think it's a very scary game, because this is a very dangerous Arkansas team, and we addressed that with the team this morning," Sarkisian said.

Despite Arkansas' record, the Razorbacks have lost multiple close games and some real heartbreakers. Arkansas has six one-score losses this season, low-lighted by defeats to No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 12 Tennessee.

"Turn the tape on, it catches their attention real quick. ... I know our guys are excited about the opportunity, but we need to be careful."

Already out of bowl contention, the Razorbacks have nothing to play for this season, which could make them all the more dangerous against a Texas team that has its CFP hopes on the line.

Texas' Recent History vs. Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green rushes in the third quarter as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Texas and Arkansas is seen as the third-biggest rivalry for the Longhorns behind Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

In Sarkisian's first year at Texas in 2021, the Longhorns went into Fayetteville and got ran over by the Razorbacks, as Arkansas cruised to a 40-21 win. Texas was ranked No. 15 at the time but ended the season with a 5-7 record.

Last season, Texas went back to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks for the first time as SEC opponents. It wasn't pretty, but No. 3 Texas came away with a 20-10 win, which came in the middle of a five-game winning streak to end the regular season.

The Longhorns hold the all-time series lead over Arkansas, 57-23, in a rivalry that dates back for decades, but will need win No. 58 in order to keep their slim CFP hopes alive.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football