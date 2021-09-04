Card and Longhorns Dominate Season Opener 38-18

The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a roaring start after the Longhorns dominated Louisiana in the season opener

AUSTIN-- The Steve Sarkisian era got off to a roaring start on Saturday afternoon, after the Texas Longhorns dominated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 38-18 in the season opener

After getting off to a bit of a slow start and trailing 3-0 early, the Longhorns, led by first-time starting quarterback Hudson Card, came alive, marching down the field on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in Card's first touchdown pass as a team's starting quarterback.

Just a couple of drives later, the Horns were on the board again, with Card hitting tight end Cade Brewer on a six-yard score, and putting the Longhorns up 14-3 with two minutes to go in the first half.

From there, the Card and the Longhorns would control the game, finishing out the No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns in convincing fashion, and moving to 1-0 on the season.

For the day, Card would end his starting debut with the Longhorns by completing 14-21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another score.

Meanwhile, Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson had a day of his own, finishing his day with 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Robinson also hauled in four catches for 73 yards and another touchdown, giving him 176 total yards from scrimmage.

Wideout Jordan Whittington also had a day for the Horns, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown of his own.

As a team, the Horns would amass 427 total yards, and failing to commit a single turnover on the day.

Not to be forgotten, Pete Kwiatkowski's defense held the Ragin Cajuns to just over 365 total yards and just 18 points, while holding them to 2-11 on third-downs.

DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer led the day for the Longhorns defensively, ending the game with 13 and 9 tackles, respectively.

With the first win of the Steve Sarkisian era now officially in the books, the Longhorns (1-0) will now turn their attention to a road matchup with Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks (1-0) will be coming off of an impressive win of their own, taking down future Texas opponent Rice 38-17 n Fayetteville.

