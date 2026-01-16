Surprising SEC Team Joins Texas Longhorns in Race for Jordan Seaton

Even after landing former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, the Texas Longhorns are looking for another massive swing in the transfer portal once again.

Texas has reportedly been among the leaders for elite Colorado offensive lone transfer Jordan Seaton, joining the Oregon Ducks in the battle for one of the top available players this offseason.

However, a surprising team has now entered the race for Seaton and is moving quickly in an attempt to land a commitment from him.

Mississippi State Comes Out of Nowhere, Lands Visit With Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mississippi State is hosting Seaton for a visit in Starkville on Thursday, a sudden and somewhat surprising development in the SEC.

Not seen as one of the top teams in the conference, Mississippi State and head coach Jeff Lebby are clearly aiming at taking the next step in 2026, and adding Seaton to the fold would be a massive step in the right direction as the program looks to become relevant once again.

Seaton is projected to command an NIL deal between $3.5 million and $4 million, according toShannon Terry of On3. It's possible the Bulldogs are ready to offer him a massive new contract based on how suddenly the visit came together.

Texas was expected to host Seaton for a visit in Austin on Friday, but given travel logistics, it's fair to wonder if he will make it to the Forty Acres in time, as the visit could potentially be delayed.

The Longhorns landed a commitment and ensuing signature from Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani on Thursday, leaving some fans to wonder if Texas is still legitimately in the mix for Seaton.

But with Seaton in Starkville, all eyes will now be on Mississippi State during the foreseeable future. If the Bulldogs can land him, the expectation will certainly be on the rise next season for a team that's routinely been a bottom-feeder in the SEC over the past few years.

Even if Texas can't land Seaton, the Longhorns still have an elite portal class.

Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown have commanded most of the attention, but Texas also added Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.