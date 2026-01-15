Why Texas Longhorns Fans Should Be Excited About the Commitment of Melvin Siani

The Texas Longhorns continue to revamp their roster for the 2026 season as they continue attacking the transfer portal as a means to get better immediately, through both impact pieces and depth pieces.

Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have landed Mevlin Siami. A highly sought-after offensive tackle from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after he committed to the Longhorns in part of their hopes to rebuild and strengthen the offensive line group.

The addition of Siani isn't just about the success for the 2026 season either, as he could be a valuable piece for even the 2027 season after the Longhorns veteran offensive line group breaks up next year.

Building for Now and the Future

It's no secret that the Longhorns had struggles along their offensive line last season. Plagued with inconsistent play, which hindered the success of the offense, paired with injuries, never allowed the group to find its feet until over halfway into the season.

Sarkisian and Flood understand that their success on offense will come from the big guys up front, and the addition of Siani satisfies that for potentially the next two seasons. The Canada native has monster numbers, standing at 6-foot-6 and 302 pounds, while being great on his feet at the tackle position.

Siani will likely not be a depth piece and should fill in immediately as a starter for the Horns next season. This could also signal the move of Brandon Baker to guard or potentially swing tackle.

Siani started all 13 games at left tackle for the Demon Deacons and was a vital piece of their offensive success for the 2025 season.

Siani was the definition of consistent and productive for the Demon Deacons, as he tied for the team lead in offensive snaps with 859. He made the most of his reps, finishing with the highest pass-blocking grade on the team with an 80.7, and was the third-highest on the team in total offensive grade with a 72.8, according to PFF.

Mixing his experience with his skillset and athleticism, Siani could prove to be the cornerstone the Longhorns need beyond next season, when it is expected that Goosby will enter the NFL Draft.

While the Longhorns are taking a new approach to the transfer portal, focusing on players that can make an immediate impact in the coming season, Siani can be that player, and one to build around in the coming seasons as well.