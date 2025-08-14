Taylor Swift Name Drops Former Texas Longhorns WR on Podcast
Pop icon Taylor Swift made headlines as she entered the world of football nearly two years ago when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Until recently, there hasn’t been much recording of Swift discussing the extent of her football knowledge. However, all of that changed during Wednesday's episode of New Heights, a podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, where Swift was featured as a guest.
While the news of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, eclipsed most of everything discussed, what captured the attention of the Texas Longhorns fan base was the name drop, and praise, of a former Forty Acres star.
Taylor Swift Praises Xavier Worthy
In the podcast, Swift admits her love for football has grown significantly throughout her relationship with Kelce, and recalls her excitement following the Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I became, like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!,” Swift said. “And my friends were like, ‘Who body snatched you?’... I was screeching, I couldn’t believe it."
In Worthy’s three seasons at Texas, he accumulated 27 touchdowns, alongside 2,755 yards across 39 games. On top of his impressive collegiate career, he also showcased his abilities at the 2024 NFL Combine, breaking the 40-yard dash record with a 4.21 speed.
wift’s enthusiasm following the Chiefs’ drafting Worthy as the 28th overall pick of the draft was certainly warranted. Joking further about defensive strategy, Swift admits she’s continually learning about the game.
“I’m not ready to be an analyst, right now, but give me 16 months,” Swift added.
Football lover or analyst, it’s safe to assume Swift was satisfied with the numbers Worthy put up in his rookie season with Kansas City.
Worthy initially racked up 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. However, he put up even better numbers in the playoffs, adding three touchdowns and 287 yards in his first postseason. Regarding this upcoming season, Worthy has teased returning to the role of punt returner, a role he excelled in throughout his time in college.
As the Chiefs began their preseason last Saturday, Week 1 is just three weeks away with their regular season beginning Sep. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. All of that in mind, we should be expecting Swift to appear in the booth cheering for both Kelce and Worthy.