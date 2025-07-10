Xavier Worthy Teases Return to Familiar Role With Kansas City Chiefs
After an outstanding collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns, Xavier Worthy's rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs might've left something to be desired.
Worthy, whom the Chiefs selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, while adding 104 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher. He put up solid numbers, and was fantastic in the postseason with 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns, but he could've definitely been better.
Ahead of the 2025 season, however, Worthy seems to be on the verge of a breakout season. Not just as a receiver, but in a role he hasn't had since college.
Xavier Worthy Teases Punt Return Role With Chiefs
During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, Worthy hinted that he may return some punts this season after not doing so as a rookie.
“Oh man, I don’t know. Stay tuned. Stay tuned. I can’t drop that yet,” Worthy said. “I think every time I touch the ball, I’m liable to score. So if I have that chance to be on punt return or change the game for my team, I’m gonna do it."
Not only that, but Worthy also said he's been watching footage of Devin Hester, arguably the greatest return specialist of all time. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub previously coached Hester with the Chicago Bears, and the Hall of Famer's highlights are a core piece of film review, Worthy revealed.
“Just his understanding of the leverage and what he’s going to do when he gets the ball," Worthy said. "He hits the seam better than anybody. He doesn’t slow up, he hits it full speed, and that’s what I feel like as a punt returner needs to be done."
Worthy was a dangerous punt returner throughout his time at Texas. In his final season in 2023, he led all FBS players with 371 punt return yards, averaging 16.9 yards per attempt and even scoring a touchdown. With his blazing speed - he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.21 seconds - he is indeed a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
Last year, Mecole Hardman and Nikko Remigio handled punt-return duties for the Chiefs. Hardman has since left to join the Green Bay Packers, thus allowing Worthy the perfect opportunity to earn some return reps.