Texas 4-Star Commit is Actively Trying to Flip Multiple Texas Tech Recruits

Over this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns hosted a massive official visit with numerous recruits from the 2027 class.

During the visit, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff even got a commitment. Three-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr. decided that Austin will be his home when he begins his college football journey.

Other visitors this past weekend were talents the Longhorns had already received commitments from, like four-star tight end Brock Williams.

Texas TE Commit Brock Williams Targeting Texas Tech Recruits

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Williams is so in love with the idea of playing for the Longhorns that he told Inside Texas that he even attempted a little recruiting of his own during the visit from this past weekend.

"I'm after all the Tech guys. All the Texas Tech guys, we're going to flip," Williams told Inside Texas.

Boy, that is a spicy quote given the last few weeks of news regarding the Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders programs. We're not going to dive into the scheduling conversation, or that the Red Raiders may have college football's Pete Rose under center.

NEW: Texas TE commit Brock Williams went full recruiter on his first trip back to Austin👀



"I'm after all the Tech guys. All the Texas Tech guys, we're going to flip."



Intel from @josephcook89 (On3+): https://t.co/jTU3wPKKNd pic.twitter.com/RYU1s7E1fx — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 8, 2026

However, it's clear that Williams knows how to stir up some drama. That's a very pro-Longhorns quote.

Williams is the number four ranked tight end in the country for the 2027 class and chose the Longhorns over a laundry list of other powerhouse programs. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Still Work To Be Done

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The future Longhorns tight end understands the assignment. If you want to play on a great team, you need to be surrounded by major talent.

As it currently stands, the Longhorns have the 27th-best recruiting class for 2027. But don't get too excited just yet; Sarkisian and his staff have plenty of time to shape the 2027 class into one of the best in the country. This past weekend was just a really big step in doing that.

Look At The Now

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Biff Poggi shake hands after a game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There's no reason to believe Sarkisian and his staff won't deliver when it comes to having one of the best recruiting classes in 2027. The Longhorns had the third-best recruiting class in 2026 and the first-best in 2025.

If those Red Raiders recruits are really thinking about making the flip, Sarkisian has shown time and time again that he can elevate talent.

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