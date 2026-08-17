Texas 5-Star Offensive Tackle Commit Ismael Camara Looks Ready for the SEC

The Texas Longhorns are full steam ahead focusing on the upcoming 2026 season, looking to right the wrongs from last season after missing out on the College Football Playoffs despite being the overwhelming favorites to win a national championship.

Also on the mind of the coaching staff is the 2027 recruiting class, where head coach Steve Sarkisian has built a top-10 class, including landing five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara in a big win on the trail for the program.

Camara, starting his season at Gilmer High School, already looks ready to make an impact in the Forty Acres when he arrives next season.

Camara Looks the Part

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara was a critical addition for the Longhorns 2027 recruiting class, and perhaps more importantly, retaining an elite in-state prospect, and avoiding losing out in the race for him to the Oregon Ducks, was a big win for the coaching staff.

It's easy to see why Camara was so sought-after as well, ranking as a top-15 prospect in the country for the class. Standing at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, he supports the ideal frame to be an offensive tackle at the collegiate level, and despite being listed as an interior offensive lineman on recruiting websites, the Longhorns could be planning to replace left tackle Trevor Goosby with him next year.

He has a lengthy frame, with plenty of power packed onto it. He sports violent hands and great footwork that gives him an edge in the run game. In the passing game, he doesn't bite often on spin moves, and his footwork helps him deal with speed off the edge.

Perhaps more importantly for Camara, he is still relatively new to football, having moved over from France. The talent seen from him now is still raw, but with the natural size to be an impact player, the ceiling remains sky-high for him, and with more coaching once he arrives on campus, there is no telling how great he can be.

He put in a lot of work this offseason to build more lean mass, making him quicker and more nimble on his feet, which will surely be needed when he arrives at the Forty Acres. For now, he towers over the competition, looking like a college offensive tackle using high school games for rehab, and if everything translates to the next level, he could become a dominant player for the Longhorns.

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