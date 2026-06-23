Texas Adds Commitment From Elite In-State WR

The Texas Longhorns are eagerly awaiting the upcoming 2026 season, looking to bring a national championship back to Austin for the first time in 20 years after failing to live up to the hype this past season.

Before kickoff gets here, though, the critical summer recruiting window has nearly reached its end, marking a significant piece of building the future for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns have started to find their groove on the recruiting trail, and continue their hot streak after landing a commitment from Kyron Brown, a talented receiver who became a priority target for the program over the last few weeks.

What Makes Brown An Elite Talent

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Sam Houston Bearkats defensive back Alonzo Edwards III (0) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Brown is the No. 10-ranked receiver in the Lone Star State, four spots behind another Longhorns commit, Briceson Thrower, and comes in as the No. 86 receiver in the class. He stands at 6-foot-and-a-half, 185 pounds, providing himself as a serviceable target with a great catch radius.

He has great speed, including qualifying for the Texas 5A State tournament as a sophomore at Palo Duro High School, where he placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. He uses that speed to be effective in the screen game and shows it off once he hits the open field after making a catch.

He provides a large catch radius, strong hands, and elite body control to position himself advantageously to come down with passes. He flashes quick hands and understanding of the need to contort his body at the last second to make it tough on a defensive back guarding him as he can move around across the field and an offense.

How Brown Impacts the Longhorns Roster of the Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are accustomed to building one of the best receiver classes each cycle, sparked by landing one of the top receivers in each class. This one is no different, with the No. 1 receiver, Easton Royal, also committed to the Longhorns.

When Brown and his class step on campus, there will be a log jam of talent waiting their turn on the offense, including a plethora of young receivers who have abided their time. As proven last season, though, there is no such thing as too much depth on a roster, as injuries can occur at any time.

Brown will most likely have to wait his time out, but could be an impact piece down the road for the offense.

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